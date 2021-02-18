Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 chipset to launch in China on 4 March

The Realme GT will be based on the concept of GT sports cars that are designed for high-speed and long-distance driving.


FP TrendingFeb 18, 2021 17:38:54 IST

Realme GT 5G global launch has officially been revealed by the company. The phone will be launching on 4 March in China which will be the same date for the global unveiling as well. It is already known that the Realme GT 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor but the teaser image of the phone suggest that the upcoming device could come with fast charging and high refresh rate features.

Realme GT 5G teaser. Image: Weibo

According to a report by GizChina, the Realme GT will be based on the concept of GT sports cars that are designed for high speed and long-distance driving. These cars combine both high performance and reliable attributes.

Madhav Sheth, Vice-President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India, and Europe said in a statement that Realme GT is based on the company's 'Dare to Leap’ spirit and is an indication of what Realme has in place for its users.

As far as the specs are concerned, the phone is said to feature a 6.81-inch OLED display that would produce up to 3K resolution and a 160 Hz refresh rate. The report suggested that this could be the first phone from Realme that would boost the 125 W UltraDart fast charging technology. The Realme GT 5G could come with plain leather and glass back editions.

An earlier GSMArena report suggests that the phone would come with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of built-in storage, and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS. The GT 5G was spotted in TENAA's database the mentions the phone to sport a punch-hole display and feature a triple camera setup at the back, which could include a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto units.

