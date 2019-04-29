tech2 News Staff

Realme has just announced the Realme 3 Pro (Review) smartphone in India after it had launched the Realme 3 a few months back.

Now it would appear that the former Oppo sub-brand is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone, one which might share a key aspect for the Oppo F11 Pro (Review).

In a new teaser song posted on Weibo, Realme shows off a new phone which appears to have a completely bezel-less screen and also a pop-out selfie camera. This camera looks to be positioned at the centre of the phone's top, exactly like the Oppo F11 Pro.

The video also shows the device sporting a 3.5 mm headphone jack and has a build that seems very similar to the Oppo F11 Pro. This purported phone has also been revealed on Chinese certification website TENNA where it is said to sport a 6.5-inch display and also a gradient, dual-tone finish at the back.

On the back, there are dual-cameras which have been arranged vertically at the centre. There is also no fingerprint scanner so we can assume that the phone will have a sensor of the in-display variety. The listing also showed the device as having a 3,680 mAh battery. The model number for the phone RMX1901 according to TENNA.

