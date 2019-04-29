Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme could soon be announcing a new phone with a pop-up selfie camera

This Realme phone has been revealed to sport a 6.5-inch and also a gradient, dual-tone finish at the back.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 14:02:52 IST

Realme has just announced the Realme 3 Pro (Review) smartphone in India after it had launched the Realme 3 a few months back.

Now it would appear that the former Oppo sub-brand is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone, one which might share a key aspect for the Oppo F11 Pro (Review).

Realme could soon be announcing a new phone with a pop-up selfie camera

New Realme phone. Weibo

In a new teaser song posted on Weibo,  Realme shows off a new phone which appears to have a completely bezel-less screen and also a pop-out selfie camera. This camera looks to be positioned at the centre of the phone's top, exactly like the Oppo F11 Pro.

New Realme phone. TENNA

New Realme phone. TENNA

The video also shows the device sporting a 3.5 mm headphone jack and has a build that seems very similar to the Oppo F11 Pro. This purported phone has also been revealed on Chinese certification website TENNA where it is said to sport a 6.5-inch display and also a gradient, dual-tone finish at the back.

On the back, there are dual-cameras which have been arranged vertically at the centre. There is also no fingerprint scanner so we can assume that the phone will have a sensor of the in-display variety. The listing also showed the device as having a 3,680 mAh battery. The model number for the phone RMX1901 according to TENNA.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 13,999, Rs 5,999 respectively

Apr 22, 2019
Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 13,999, Rs 5,999 respectively
Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Prices start at Rs 13,999 for the entry-level variant with 4 GB RAM

Realme

Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Prices start at Rs 13,999 for the entry-level variant with 4 GB RAM

Apr 22, 2019
Realme 3 Pro will support fast charging tech, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro will support fast charging tech, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

Apr 17, 2019
Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Realme

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Apr 22, 2019
Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Apr 29, 2019
Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro is better overall

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro is better overall

Apr 22, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019