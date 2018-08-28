Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
28 August, 2018

Realme 2 with 4,230 mAh battery, dual-camera setup launched at Rs 8,990 onwards

Here are all the price, specification and feature details of the new Realme 2 smartphone.

After days and weeks of teasing the smartphone, the Realme 2 has officially been launched. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,990, and will be available for purchase starting 4 September exclusively on Flipkart. The Realme 2 comes in three colour variants — Diamond Red, Diamond Black, and Diamond Blue.

The Realme 2 comes in two variants, one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 8,990, and the other one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage which is priced at Rs 10,990.

Realme 2. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patane

Realme 2. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patane

Realme 2 specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Realme 2 is powered by a 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, accompanied with Adreno 506. Also, for both variants of the device, the phone’s storage can be expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Realme 2 sports an 8 MP sensor up front, which comes with features like AI Beautification 2.0, Front Camera HDR, and Bokeh Mode. At the back is a dual camera setup, which is a combination of a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor, accompanied with an LED lens.

The Realme 2 has a 'diamond cut' design on the rear. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patane

The Realme 2 has a 'diamond cut' design on the rear. Image: tech2/ Omkar Patane

The Realme 2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.1, and is powered by a 4,230 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, and dual nano SIM. The Realme 2 comes sans the fingerprint sensor, however, it features a facial recognition setup.

