Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme CEO hints that the company may launch 121W fast charger technology soon

The fast charger will reportedly let users charge a third of a 4000mAh battery in just three minutes.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 16:53:35 IST

Realme may soon join the likes of iQOO and Oppo in offering chargers of over 100W. Recently, iQOO has revealed a fast-charging solution at 120W. Oppo is also introducing its 125W Super Flash Charge Technology on 15 July.

Now, chief executive of Realme Madhav Sheth has dropped a hint on social media about the launch of a smartphone with a 121W fast charging support. Sheth, on Twitter, posted 121 lightning bolts emoji indicating that the company’s upcoming device will be equipped with high charging capability.

However, the company has not revealed any details about the device or the charger.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone is likely to be a flagship handset from Realme.

Realme CEO hints that the company may launch 121W fast charger technology soon

Realme's 10,000 mAh power bank. Image: Realme Mobiles/Twitter

GizChina last week reported, citing a leakster, that Realme may come up with the so-called Ultra Dart Charge charging with a power of more than 100 watts later this month.

According to the tech website, it will let users charge a third of a battery of 4000mAh in just three minutes.

Xiaomi also in March demonstrated 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology. It has the capability to charge a fully discharged 4000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

Realme is going to launch Realme C11 and Realme 6i smartphone along with a 10,000 mAh power bank today. The launch event will be live-streamed at 1 pm. The power bank will have 30W Dart Charge compatibility.

The company has not revealed how much its 30W Dart Charge power bank will cost. It will sport a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design.

Also read: Along with Realme C11, a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W Dart charge will be launched in India today

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme C11

Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Here's what to expect from the smartphone

Jul 09, 2020
Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Here's what to expect from the smartphone
Realme C11, 10,000 mAh power bank launched at a price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively

Realme

Realme C11, 10,000 mAh power bank launched at a price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively

Jul 14, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020