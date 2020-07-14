FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 16:53:35 IST
Realme may soon join the likes of iQOO and Oppo in offering chargers of over 100W. Recently, iQOO has revealed a fast-charging solution at 120W. Oppo is also introducing its 125W Super Flash Charge Technology on 15 July.
Now, chief executive of Realme Madhav Sheth has dropped a hint on social media about the launch of a smartphone with a 121W fast charging support. Sheth, on Twitter, posted 121 lightning bolts emoji indicating that the company’s upcoming device will be equipped with high charging capability.
⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️....What?#ComingSoon
— Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) July 13, 2020
However, the company has not revealed any details about the device or the charger.
According to GizmoChina, the smartphone is likely to be a flagship handset from Realme.
GizChina last week reported, citing a leakster, that Realme may come up with the so-called Ultra Dart Charge charging with a power of more than 100 watts later this month.
According to the tech website, it will let users charge a third of a battery of 4000mAh in just three minutes.
Xiaomi also in March demonstrated 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging technology. It has the capability to charge a fully discharged 4000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes.
Realme is going to launch Realme C11 and Realme 6i smartphone along with a 10,000 mAh power bank today. The launch event will be live-streamed at 1 pm. The power bank will have 30W Dart Charge compatibility.
The company has not revealed how much its 30W Dart Charge power bank will cost. It will sport a 3D curved design and carbon fiber texture design.
