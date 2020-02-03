tech2 News Staff

Realme has officially announced that it will launch the Realme C3 on 6 February in India. The smartphone has appeared on Flipkart and the company is updating this smartphone page to drip feed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The company has revealed yet another detail about the smartphone today. As per a tweet, it is confirmed that Realme C3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. In addition to this, another tweet revealed that the smartphone will be the first device to come with the new Realme UI skin, which is expected to be running on Android 10.

Packed with power and style, the #EntertainmentKaSuperstar is here to set a new benchmark in its price segment. The all new #realmeC3 comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 Processor and delivers exceptional performance, just like a superstar.

Previously, the Flipkart teaser had also confirmed that the Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM options along with 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants.

Realme C3 will have a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP camera as the primary sensor. The camera will come with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie. The smartphone will be available in a blue colour variant.

We are not yet sure if the smartphone will come with a Type-C port or not. We are expecting to see a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

