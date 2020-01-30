tech2 News Staff

Realme will launch the successor of Realme C2 — Realme C3 — in India on 6 February.

The company yesterday started sending out the invites of the launch event. As per the latest update, a Realme C3 teaser has appeared on Flipkart that gives out several key specifications of the phone.

As per the Flipkart teaser, Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM options along with 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants.

The teaser reveals that Realme C3 will have a dual rear camera setup with 12 MP as the primary sensor. The camera will come with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie. The smartphone will be available in blue colour variant, as teased on Flipkart.

Although the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is still not confirmed, it is expected that the fingerprint sensor will be placed at the back only.

As for the pricing, since its predecessor was launched at a starting price of Rs 5,999, it is expected that Realme C3 will also be priced under 10,000. But this will be confirmed at the launch event that is slated to take place on 6 February at 12:30 pm. You can catch the live stream on Realme's official Facebook page and YouTube page.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.