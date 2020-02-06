tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to launch yet another budget-friendly smartphone in India — the Realme C3. The smartphone was teased on Flipkart a few days ago, releasing several specifications of this phone including its display, battery and so on. Realme C3 is the successor of Realme C2 (Review) that debuted in India back in April last year at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor and will have the new Realme UI skin, which is expected to be running on Android 10.

Realme C3 launch: How to catch the live updates

The Realme C3 launch event will kick off at 12:30 pm. You can watch the live stream on the company's YouTube page or by clicking on the link below.



Realme C3 expected specifications

Previously, the Flipkart teaser had also confirmed that the Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM options along with 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants. Realme C3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

Realme C3 will have a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP camera as the primary sensor. The camera will come with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie. The smartphone will be available in a blue colour variant.

We are not yet sure if the smartphone will come with a Type-C port or not. We are expecting to see a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

