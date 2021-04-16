Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
Realme C25 to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2021 09:38:08 IST

Realme launched Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 in India recently. While Realme C20 and Realme C21 are already available on sale, Realme C25 will go on its first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website. The highlights of Realme C25 include a 13 MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display.

(Also Read: Realme C20 vs Realme C21 vs Realme C25: What's the difference)

Realme C25

Realme C25 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme C25 also comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999. The smartphone comes in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colour variants. It will go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Buyers will get a discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Realme C25 specifications

Realme C25 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

As for the camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. It comes with an 8 MP selfie camera. Realme C25 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

