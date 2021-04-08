Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
Realme C20 vs Realme C21 vs Realme C25: What's the difference

Realme C25 runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.


Priya SinghApr 08, 2021 18:25:00 IST

Realme launched Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 in India today. The three smartphones are priced between Rs 7,000- Rs 15,000. All three smartphones feature a 6.5-inch LCD display. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with almost the same specifications apart from RAM and camera. Realme C25, on the other hand, runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. With the small differences in battery, camera and RAM, how do you pick which of the three smartphones suits you best? The following details specs comparison may help.

Realme C21

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 pricing, availability

Realme C20 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and is priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants. It will go on its first sale on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C21 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants. It will be available for purchase on 14 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C25 also comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999. It will go on sale on 16 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone comes in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colour variants.

Here's a detailed specification comparison of Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25.

Realme C20 Realme C21 Realme C25
Display Size (inch) 6.5 6.5 6.5
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1600 720 x 1600 720 x 1600
Brightness (nits) 400 400 480
Display Type LCD LCD LCD
Dimensions(mm) 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6
Weight (gm) 190 190 209
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano+ Nano Nano+ Nano Nano+ Nano
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G70
CPU Cores Octa core Octa core Octa core
GPU IMG GE8320 IMG GE8320 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
RAM 2 GB 3 GB, 4 GB 4 GB
On-Board Memory 32 GB 32 GB, 64 GB 64 GB, 128 GB
Rear camera array Single Triple Triple
Rear camera setup 8 MP 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Secondary Camera 5 MP 5 MP 8 MP
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 10 Android 10 Android 11
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 b/g/n 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5 5 5
NFC No No No
Fingerprint Scanner No Rear-mounted Rear-mounted
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Micro-USB Micro-USB Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 5,000 5,000 6,000
Charging 10 W 10 W 18 W quick charge
Colors Cool Blue, Cool Grey Cross Blue, Cross Black
Watery Blue, Watery Gray
Starting price Rs 6,999 Rs 7,999 Rs 8,999
First sale 13 April 14 April 16 April

Conclusion

Realme C20 is an entry-level smartphone that covers all the basics with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediTek Helio G35 chipset, 6.5-inch display and 8 MP rear camera. It is aimed at buyers who are looking for a good battery smartphone at an affordable price.

Realme C21 ups the game by bringing a 13 MP triple rear camera setup and up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Realme C25 is the highest variant of the three handsets. It offers a larger 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging, Realme UI 2.0, a 13 MP triple rear camera setup and a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. In addition to this, it also offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

While choosing a phone, it all boils down to priorities. You can go for Realme C20 if you want an entry-level phone that lasts for a long duration of time. Realme C21 focuses on a better camera while Realme C25 offers fast charging, more storage, RAM and the latest Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

