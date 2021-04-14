Wednesday, April 14, 2021Back to
Realme C21 with a 13 MP triple rear camera setup to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website

Realme C21 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2021 10:31:21 IST

Realme launched Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 in India last week. The three smartphones are a part of the company's C-series that already includes Realme C15, Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. Realme C21 will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Notably, Realme C25 will go on the first sale on 16 April.

(Also Read: Realme C20 vs Realme C21 vs Realme C25: What's the difference)

Realme C21

Realme C21 pricing, availability

Realme C21 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.

It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It comes with a 5 MP front camera.

Realme C21 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


