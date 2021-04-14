tech2 News Staff

Realme launched Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 in India last week. The three smartphones are a part of the company's C-series that already includes Realme C15, Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. Realme C21 will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. Notably, Realme C25 will go on the first sale on 16 April.

Realme C21 pricing, availability

Realme C21 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.

It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

✅ 5000mAh Massive Battery for never-ending fun

✅ 16.5cm (6.5”) Large Display for an immersive experience

✅ Instant fingerprint sensor that unlocks with ease

✅ MediaTek Helio G35 Processor for all your gaming needs. Sale of #realmeC21 today at 12 PM.https://t.co/hiWAzLHdW7 pic.twitter.com/TxnNpbBdp3 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2021

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It comes with a 5 MP front camera.