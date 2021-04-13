Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C20 with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme C20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2021 10:00:56 IST

Realme launched three new smartphones - Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 - in India last week. The three smartphones join the company's C-series that includes Realme C15, Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. The highlights of Realme C25 include a 13 MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Today, Realme C20 will go on its first sale in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

(Also Read: Realme C20 vs Realme C21 vs Realme C25: What's the difference)

Realme C20 with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Realme C20.

Realme C20 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme C20 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and is priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants. It will go on its first sale on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme is offering a discount of Rs 200 on the purchase of Realme to its first 1 million buyers.

Realme C20 specifications

Realme C20 comes with a  6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch in India on 8 April at 12.30 pm

Apr 01, 2021
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch in India on 8 April at 12.30 pm
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch the event live

Realme C-series

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch the event live

Apr 08, 2021

science

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021