Realme launched three new smartphones - Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 - in India last week. The three smartphones join the company's C-series that includes Realme C15, Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. The highlights of Realme C25 include a 13 MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Today, Realme C20 will go on its first sale in India at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C20 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme C20 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and is priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants. It will go on its first sale on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme is offering a discount of Rs 200 on the purchase of Realme to its first 1 million buyers.

Realme C20 specifications

Realme C20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.