Realme launched Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 in India today. The three smartphones join the company's C-series that includes Realme C15, Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. The highlights of Realme C25 include a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display.

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 pricing, availability

Realme C20 offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and is priced at Rs 6,999. It will be available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants. It will go on its first sale on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.om

Presenting #realmeC20

👉5000mAh Battery

👉16.5cm Large Display

👉MediaTek Helio G35 Powerful Processor

& more!

Available in:

👉2GB+32GB, ₹6,999 with ₹200 Off for First 1 Million users

1st sale at 12 PM, 13th April on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.#realmeCseries pic.twitter.com/Wz0FwaZSHV — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2021

Realme C21 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants. It will be available for purchase on 14 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Introducing #realmeC21

👉5000mAh Battery

👉13MP AI Triple Camera

👉16.5cm (6.5”) Large Display

👉MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

& more!

Available in:

👉3GB+32GB, ₹7,999

👉4GB+64GB, ₹8,999

First sale at 12 PM, 14th April on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.#realmeCseries pic.twitter.com/7brZruDrr6 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2021

Realme C25 also comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999. It will go on sale on 15 April at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone comes in Watery Blue and Watery Grey colour variants.

Realme C20 specifications

Realme C20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It comes with a 5 MP front camera.

Realme C21 is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging.

Realme C25 specifications

Realme C25 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

As for the camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. It comes with an 8 MP selfie camera. Realme C25 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.