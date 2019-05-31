Friday, May 31, 2019Back to
Realme C2 to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, specifications, features

Realme C2 is priced starting Rs 5,999 and competes against the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2019 07:56:08 IST

Launched in India a month ago, Realme C2 is going up for yet another online sale. Realme is hosting a flash sale today, that is 31 May, at 12 pm via Flipkart and the company's own website. The Realme C2 (review) is a budget smartphone, priced starting Rs 5,999 that competes against the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

Realme C2: Price, availability, launch offers

Realme C2 comes in two variants, a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 5,999, and a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Both these variants will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website today at 12 pm.

As for launch offers, if you are buying the device over Flipkart, there is an option for no-cost EMI at as low as Rs 1,000 per month. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are also eligible for receiving a five percent discount on the purchase of the device. Flipkart's complete mobile protection offer will also be available for only Rs 199 for the Realme C2.

On the Realme website, on the other hand, paying for the phone via MobiKwik will get you 10 percent SuperCash cashback in your wallet.

Realme C2 to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, specifications, features

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch LCD IPS display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Realme C2 specifications and features

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The smartphone's screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running the device is Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM options.

For optics, the Realme C2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP f/2.2 lens and a 2 MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front is a 5 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The rear camera of the Realme C2 supports slow-motion video recording at 480p at 80 fps. It also supports AI Face Unlock.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other sensors on the Realme C2 include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery and measures 154.3 x 73.7 x 8.5mm.

