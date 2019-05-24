Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
Realme C2 to be available on Flipkart and Realme India website at 12 pm today

The base variant of the Realme C2 comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with a price tag of Rs 5,999.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 09:42:19 IST

Realme C2, the company's latest entry-level offering is set to go on sale yet again today, starting 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. Flash sales happen to have a luck factor involved, so don't be disheartened if you don't land a unit today. The phone will be available on sale yet again on 31 May.

Realme C2 price and launch offers

The Realme C2 comes in two variants, one is the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 5,999, and the other is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Both the mentioned variants will be available for grabs in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Axis bank debit and credit card users will be able to avail a cashback of five percent on the purchase of a Realme C2 unit. There are also no-cost EMI options available.

Additionally, as part of the launch offer, Flipkart's complete mobile protection offer will be available for only Rs 199 for the Realme C2.

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch LCD IPS display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Realme C2 specifications and features

The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The smartphone's screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running the device is Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM options.

For optics, the Realme C2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP f/2.2 lens and a 2 MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front is a 5 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The rear camera of the Realme C2 supports slow-motion video recording at 480p at 80 fps. It also supports AI Face Unlock.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other sensors on the Realme C2 include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

Head here to read our in-depth review of the Realme C2

