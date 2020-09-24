Thursday, September 24, 2020Back to
Realme C15 to go on sale today at 2 pm: Specifications, pricing and features

Realme C15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and houses a 6,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2020 08:58:57 IST

Realme C15 debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. It will be available for purchase today on Flipkart and the company's website at 2 pm.

The smartphone was launched alongside Realme C12 and Realme Buds Classic.

Realme C15 pricing, availability

Realme C15 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour variants.

Realme C15

The smartphone will go on sale today at 2 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C15 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Realme C15 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Realme C15 comes with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module includes a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

