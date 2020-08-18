tech2 News Staff

Realme today launched two smartphones under the C-series – Realme C12 and Realme C15.

The two budget smartphones are equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery and are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipsets.

In addition to the two smartphones, the company also launched the Realme Buds Classic (and a T-shirt) in India today.

Realme C12, Realme C15 pricing, availability

The Realme C12 comes in one storage variant – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – which is priced at Rs 8,999 and will go on its first sale on 24 August at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C15 comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,999.

The smartphone will go on its first sale on 27 August at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Introducing #realmeC15 & #realmeC12! 👉6000mAh Mega Battery

👉Quad & Triple Camera setup

👉Instant Fingerprint Sensor Starting from ₹8,999 on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. realme C12 sale at 12 PM, 24th Aug

realme C15 sale at 12 PM, 27th Aughttps://t.co/8dzDeopPy6 pic.twitter.com/yjEutykr50 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 18, 2020

The Realme Buds Classic is priced at Rs 399. The earphones will be available for purchase starting 24 August at 12 pm on Amazon and Realme.com.

Priced at Rs 999, the Realme t-shirt will be available for purchase on Realme.com starting 4 September at 12 pm.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen that has a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, Realme C12 sports a triple camera that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Realme C15 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Realme C15 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

Realme C15 comes with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module includes a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

The smartphone houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Realme Buds Classic specifications

The Realme Buds Classic feature Apple Earpods-like half in-ear design. They will come in white and black colour variants. These earphones come with a 14.22 mm audio driver and HD microphones.