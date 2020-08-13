tech2 News Staff

Realme has officially announced it on Twitter that it will launch its two smartphones: Realme C12 and Realme C15 in India on 18 August at 12.30 pm. With numerous tweets, the company has also given out several specifications of the two phones like camera, battery and so on.

As per a Realme tweet, both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will house a 6,000 mAh battery that will support 10W and 18W charging respectively.

We don’t call it Mega unless it is 6000mAh. Changing the way users entertain themselves with the addition of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 to the #realme C series. These new smartphones are designed to maximise your day. Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August.https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/CDfk8jnfsi — realme (@realmemobiles) August 12, 2020

In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that Realme C15 will come with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module will include a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

It will come in blue and white colour options and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme C15 microsite also confirms that the smartphone will sport a micro USB slot for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

We are the pioneers in popularising Quad Camera technology in India and now we are bringing it to our entry level value king series with #realmeC15. Experience the power of mega clarity with the 13MP AI Quad Camera. Launching on 18th August at 12:30 PM. https://t.co/QSWAzHOBqB pic.twitter.com/dAyaHqxBze — realme (@realmemobiles) August 13, 2020

As for Realme C12, all that the company has confirmed so far is that it will sport a triple rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

To recall, Realme C11 was launched recently in India at a price of Rs 7,499.