Thursday, August 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C12, Realme C15 to launch in India on 18 August: Here is all we know so far

Both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W and 18W charging respectively.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2020 11:24:52 IST

Realme has officially announced it on Twitter that it will launch its two smartphones: Realme C12 and Realme C15 in India on 18 August at 12.30 pm. With numerous tweets, the company has also given out several specifications of the two phones like camera, battery and so on.

As per a Realme tweet, both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will house a 6,000 mAh battery that will support 10W and 18W charging respectively.

Realme C12, Realme C15 to launch in India on 18 August: Here is all we know so far

Realme C15

In addition to this, the company has also confirmed that Realme C15 will come with a 13 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back. This camera setup placed in a square-shaped camera module will include a 13 MP primary lens, a 2 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP lens that company calls a "retro lens".

It will come in blue and white colour options and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme C15 microsite also confirms that the smartphone will sport a micro USB slot for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

As for Realme C12, all that the company has confirmed so far is that it will sport a triple rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

To recall, Realme C11 was launched recently in India at a price of Rs 7,499.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020