Realme C11, 10,000 mAh power bank launched at a price of Rs 7,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively

Realme C11 comes in one storage variant that offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and houses a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 13:59:31 IST

Realme today launched a budget-friendly smartphone, Realme C11, and a 10,000 mAh powerbank that supports 30W fast charging. The highlight of the smartphone includes a 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Realme C11, 10,000 mAh power bank pricing, availability

Realme C11 comes in just one storage variant that offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in Rich Green and Rich Grey colour variants.

Realme C11

It will go on sale on 22  July at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme's new 10,000 mAh powerbank is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase on 21 July at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website.

Realme C11 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It sports a 5 MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13 MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2 MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It features a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.

Realme 10,000 mAh power bank specifications

Realme also launched a 30W fast charging 10,000 mAh power bank in India. The power bank allows two-way (Dart) charging. It has one USB-A 30W output and one Type-C 30W input/output port.

Realme's new 10,000 mAh power bank. Image: Realme Mobiles/Twitter

It comes with 15 layers charging protection and supports multi charging solutions.

 

