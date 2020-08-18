13:04 (IST)
And that's a wrap!
Here's a recap of all the announcements by Realme today:
tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2020 13:06:49 IST
Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.
highlights
13:00 (IST)
Realme Buds Classic are priced at Rs 399 The earphones will be available for purchase starting 24 August at 12 pm on Amazon and Realme.com.
12:59 (IST)
The Realme Buds Classic also comes with an organiser
12:58 (IST)
The Realme Buds Classic feature HD microphones
12:57 (IST)
The Realme Buds Classic feature a 14.22 mm audio driver
12:57 (IST)
Now turn for the Realme Buds Classic The earphones feature Apple Earpods-like half in-ear design. They will come in white and black colour variants.
12:55 (IST)
Realme C12 pricing: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 8,999 It will go on its first sale on 24 August at 12 pm on Flpikart and Realme.com.
12:51 (IST)
Realme C15 and Realme C12 are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Realme C15 will be available in two storage variants: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage Realme C12 will come in one storage variant: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage
12:49 (IST)
Realme C15 and Realme C12 come with a triple-card slot
12:48 (IST)
Realme C15 and Realme C12 support physical fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock and App lock features
12:47 (IST)
Realme C15 sports an 8 MP selfie camera
12:47 (IST)
Realme C12 comes with 13 MP triple-camera setup
12:45 (IST)
Realme C15 features a 13 MP quad camera setup at the rear
12:44 (IST)
Realme C15 comes with 18W fast charging Realme says the battery can charge up to 25 percent in 30 minutes.
12:42 (IST)
Realme C15 and Realme C12 feature a 6,000 mAh battery To prolonge battery life, the Realme phones also use various battery opimisation features like a Super Power Saving mode, blocking data usage in the background, among others.
12:40 (IST)
The Realme C15 and Realme C12 sports a square camera module
12:39 (IST)
Realme C15 and Realme C12 use a geometric gradient design It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.
12:36 (IST)
Realme sold 1.5 lakh Realme C11 smartphones in under 2 min on the first flash sale
12:32 (IST)
Realme says it now has 40 million users globally
12:17 (IST)
As per Realme, the highlight of the Realme C15 and Realme C12 is their 6,000 mAh battery Both smartphones will feature reverse charging. While Realme C15 will come with 18 W fast charging support, the Realme C12 will support 10 W charging.
12:15 (IST)
Realme C15 and Realme C12 will both feature rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Realme teasers also almost confirm that the smartphones will come in blue and white colour variants.
12:13 (IST)
Realme has also confirmed that powering the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will be a Helio G35 processor
12:12 (IST)
Realme C15, on the other hand, will sport a 13 MP quad-camera setup
12:09 (IST)
Realme C12 will sport a 13 MP triple-camera setup
12:07 (IST)
Since last one week, Realme has been teasing the launch of the Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones The company has already confirmed that Realme C12 and Realme C15 will feature a 6.5-inch display.
11:43 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog! Realme is launching two new C-series smartphones in India today – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Stay tuned for live updates from the launch event..
Realme has also announced the 'Realme Youth Days' starting 24 August
The sale will go on till 28 August on Realme.com.
Realme is hosting an event today at 12.30 pm IST to launch two new C-series smartphones in India – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Last month, Realme launched the Realme C11 in the Indian market.
The event will be live-streamed on Realme's offical YouTube channel.
Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.
The Realme Buds Classic will likely be the standard wired earphones with a 3.5 mm jack. From what Realme's teasers suggest, the earphones will come in just one colour option – black.
In a number of teasers, Realme has already confirmed that the Realme C12 and Realme c15 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch on top. The Realme C15 is expected to feature a 13 MP qaud-camera setup whereas the Realme C12 The smartphones will sport a 13 MP triple-camera setup, with 2 MP black and white lens and a 2 MP macro lens.
Fuelling the Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be a 6,000 mAh battery. Both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will support reverse charging, the former will come with 10 W charging support and the latter with 18 W.
Further, powering the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
We also know that the smartphones will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will come in blue and white colour variants.
