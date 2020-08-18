Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Realme is hosting an event today at 12.30 pm IST to launch two new C-series smartphones in India – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Last month, Realme launched the Realme C11 in the Indian market.

The event will be live-streamed on Realme's offical YouTube channel.

Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.

Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme Buds Classic: What to expect?

The Realme Buds Classic will likely be the standard wired earphones with a 3.5 mm jack. From what Realme's teasers suggest, the earphones will come in just one colour option – black.

In a number of teasers, Realme has already confirmed that the Realme C12 and Realme c15 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch on top. The Realme C15 is expected to feature a 13 MP qaud-camera setup whereas the Realme C12 The smartphones will sport a 13 MP triple-camera setup, with 2 MP black and white lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Fuelling the Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be a 6,000 mAh battery. Both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will support reverse charging, the former will come with 10 W charging support and the latter with 18 W.

Further, powering the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

We also know that the smartphones will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will come in blue and white colour variants.