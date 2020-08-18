Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
Realme C12, C15 Launch Event highlights: Realme C15 priced starting Rs 9,999, Realme C12 priced at Rs 8,999, Realme Buds Classic at Rs 399

tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2020 13:06:49 IST

Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    And that's a wrap!

    Here's a recap of all the announcements by Realme today:

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Realme has also announced the 'Realme Youth Days' starting 24 August

    The sale will go on till 28 August on Realme.com.

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Realme has also launched a T-shirt at Rs 999 

    This will be available on realme.com starting 4 September at 12 pm. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Realme Buds Classic are priced at Rs 399 

    The earphones will be available for purchase starting 24 August at 12 pm on Amazon and Realme.com.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Classic also comes with an organiser

  • 12:58 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Classic feature HD microphones

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Classic feature a 14.22 mm audio driver

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Now turn for the Realme Buds Classic

    The earphones feature Apple Earpods-like half in-ear design. They will come in white and black colour variants.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Realme C12 pricing:

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 8,999

    It will go on its first sale on 24 August at 12 pm on Flpikart and Realme.com.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme C15 pricing:

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 9,999

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 10,999

    The smartphone will go on first sale on 27 August at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme C15 and Realme C12 are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

    Realme C15 will be available in two storage variants:

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage

    Realme C12 will come in one storage variant:

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Realme C15 and Realme C12 come with a triple-card slot

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Realme C15 and Realme C12 support physical fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock and App lock features

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme C15 sports an 8 MP selfie camera

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme C12 comes with 13 MP triple-camera setup

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Realme C15 features a 13 MP quad camera setup at the rear

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Realme C15 comes with 18W fast charging

    Realme says the battery can charge up to 25 percent in 30 minutes.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Realme C15 and Realme C12 feature a 6,000 mAh battery

    To prolonge battery life, the Realme phones also use various battery opimisation features like a Super Power Saving mode, blocking data usage in the background, among others.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    The Realme C15 and Realme C12 sports a square camera module

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Realme C15 and Realme C12 use a geometric gradient design

    It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Realme sold 1.5 lakh Realme C11 smartphones in under 2 min on the first flash sale

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Realme says it now has 40 million users globally

  • 12:17 (IST)

    As per Realme, the highlight of the Realme C15 and Realme C12 is their 6,000 mAh battery

    Both smartphones will feature reverse charging. While Realme C15 will come with 18 W fast charging support, the Realme C12 will support 10 W charging. 

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Realme C15 and Realme C12 will both feature rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

    Realme teasers also almost confirm that the smartphones will come in blue and white colour variants.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Realme has also confirmed that powering the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will be a Helio G35 processor

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Realme C15, on the other hand, will sport a 13 MP quad-camera setup

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme C12 will sport a 13 MP triple-camera setup

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Since last one week, Realme has been teasing the launch of the Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones

    The company has already confirmed that Realme C12 and Realme C15 will feature a 6.5-inch display.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Realme launched the Realme C11 in India last month

    Realme C11 comes in one storage variant that offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog!

    Realme is launching two new C-series smartphones in India today – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Stay tuned for live updates from the launch event..

Realme is hosting an event today at 12.30 pm IST to launch two new C-series smartphones in India – Realme C12 and Realme C15. Last month, Realme launched the Realme C11 in the Indian market.

The event will be live-streamed on Realme's offical YouTube channel.

Along with the Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company will also be launching the Realme Buds Classic earphones in India today.

Realme C15

Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme Buds Classic: What to expect?

The Realme Buds Classic will likely be the standard wired earphones with a 3.5 mm jack. From what Realme's teasers suggest, the earphones will come in just one colour option – black.

In a number of teasers, Realme has already confirmed that the Realme C12 and Realme c15 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch on top. The Realme C15 is expected to feature a 13 MP qaud-camera setup whereas the Realme C12 The smartphones will sport a 13 MP triple-camera setup, with 2 MP black and white lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Fuelling the Realme C12 and Realme C15 will be a 6,000 mAh battery. Both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will support reverse charging, the former will come with 10 W charging support and the latter with 18 W.

Further, powering the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

We also know that the smartphones will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will come in blue and white colour variants.



