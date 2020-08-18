Tuesday, August 18, 2020Back to
Realme C12, C15 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

The highlight of the Realme C12 and C15 is their 6,000 mAh battery and 13 MP quad-camera setup.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2020 08:58:04 IST

After launching the Realme C11 in India last month, Realme is launching two new smartphones under the C-series in India today – Realme C11 and Realme C15. Besides the Realme C11, the C-series currently includes, the Realme C1, Realme C2, and Realme C3.

The highlight of the Realme C12 and C15 has been teased to be the 6,000 mAh battery that will fuel the phones.

Realme C12, C15 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Realme C15 and Realme C12 will launch in India at 12.30 pm IST today.

Realme C12, Realme C15: Watch livestream

The event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST today, 18 August. Realme will be streaming the launch live on its official YouTube channel. The webcast video is embedded below.

Along with Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company has also teased the launch of the new Realme Buds Classic.

From what we can tell looking at the image above and what the name suggests, the Realme Buds Classic will likely be the standard wired earphones with a 3.5 mm jack. The one we see in the image is a black colour variant, and it will likely be available in just that one option.

Realme C12, Realme C15: All we know so far

As per the teasers by Realme, the Realme C12 and Realme c15 will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, and a 6,000 mAh battery. In fact, the selling point of both smartphones is the camera and battery.

Additionally, Realme has also revealed that while both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will support reverse charging, the former will come with 10 W charging support and the latter with 18 W.

Realme also claims that with 6,000 mAh battery, the two smartphones can offers 10 hours of continuous gaming.

As for the cameras, Realme has confirmed that the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will sport a 13 MP quad-camera setup, which will include a 2 MP black and white lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

One of the teasers by the company also revealed that the smartphones will come in a blue and white colour option.

Further, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The images of the two phone also make it clear that both of them will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both the Realme C12 and Realme C15 will also feature a 6.5-inch display with a "mini-drop" for the selfie camera.

