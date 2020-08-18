tech2 News Staff

After launching the Realme C11 in India last month, Realme is launching two new smartphones under the C-series in India today – Realme C11 and Realme C15. Besides the Realme C11, the C-series currently includes, the Realme C1, Realme C2, and Realme C3.

The highlight of the Realme C12 and C15 has been teased to be the 6,000 mAh battery that will fuel the phones.

Realme C12, Realme C15: Watch livestream

The event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST today, 18 August. Realme will be streaming the launch live on its official YouTube channel. The webcast video is embedded below.

Along with Realme C12 and Realme C15, the company has also teased the launch of the new Realme Buds Classic.

Experience the power of a richer & deeper bass with the #RealComfortableRealStylish #realmeBudsClassic. Watch the livestream of the launch tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Head here: https://t.co/A1dMXqO3xx pic.twitter.com/uHOjw6Il0O — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

From what we can tell looking at the image above and what the name suggests, the Realme Buds Classic will likely be the standard wired earphones with a 3.5 mm jack. The one we see in the image is a black colour variant, and it will likely be available in just that one option.

Realme C12, Realme C15: All we know so far

As per the teasers by Realme, the Realme C12 and Realme c15 will come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, and a 6,000 mAh battery. In fact, the selling point of both smartphones is the camera and battery.

Only 1 day to go for the 6000mAh Mega Power experience! How charged up are you for the launch of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12? Watch the livestream tomorrow at 12:30 PM on all our official channels. Head here: https://t.co/A1dMXr5Ep5 pic.twitter.com/gAAYMdgLpQ — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

Get ready to be charged up with Mega Power! Less than a day for the launch of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12, with Mega Battery and Mega Camera upgrade to the iconic #realme C series. Watch the livestream of the launch tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Head here: https://t.co/A1dMXr5Ep5 pic.twitter.com/aykOQn5MyK — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

Additionally, Realme has also revealed that while both Realme C12 and Realme C15 will support reverse charging, the former will come with 10 W charging support and the latter with 18 W.

The latest Entry Level Value Kings, #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 support reverse charging so both you & your friends can always stay charged up!⚡ Launching tomorrow at 12:30 PM on all our official channels.https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/ASsynCjD0b — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

Realme also claims that with 6,000 mAh battery, the two smartphones can offers 10 hours of continuous gaming.

In the world of intense gaming your battery won’t give up on you!#ChargeLessEnjoyMore with a 6000mAh Mega Battery on #realmeC15 & #realmeC12. Which is your favourite game? 🎮 Know more: https://t.co/QSWAzHOBqB pic.twitter.com/zOt4RqmcnN — realme (@realmemobiles) August 16, 2020

As for the cameras, Realme has confirmed that the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will sport a 13 MP quad-camera setup, which will include a 2 MP black and white lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Carry the power of Mega Entertainment in your pocket. Enjoy a bigger & immersive viewing experience with the Mega 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen featured in the #realmeC15 & #realmeC12. Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August on all our official channels.https://t.co/QSWAzHOBqB pic.twitter.com/Tk87vgrgP3 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 14, 2020

One of the teasers by the company also revealed that the smartphones will come in a blue and white colour option.

Hit like if you can’t wait to bring this home. Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August on all our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/Jy9UygGnb6 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 16, 2020

Further, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme C15 and Realme C12 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Get ready to elevate your gaming experience! 2 days to go for Mega Performance only with the MediaTek Helio G35 Gaming Processor. ✌🏻 Watch the launch of #realmeC15 & #realmeC12 on our official channels at 12:30 PM, 18th August. Know more: https://t.co/QSWAzHx0z3 pic.twitter.com/ndsM2FDFh7 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 16, 2020

The images of the two phone also make it clear that both of them will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both the Realme C12 and Realme C15 will also feature a 6.5-inch display with a "mini-drop" for the selfie camera.