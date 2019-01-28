Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C1 variant to launch in India today at 12 pm: All you need to know

The new Realme C1 is expected to compete against Samsung's upcoming M-series phones.

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 10:30:14 IST

Realme India has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone on Flipkart, which apparently will bet big on 'entertainment'. This new smartphone is scheduled to be unveiled at 12.00 pm today, that is 28 January.

From what we know, this teased phone will be a higher variant of the Realme C1. Per the teaser page on Flipkart, the new smartphone will come with a 'mega battery, mega screen, and mega storage'. Besides that, Realme has also teased, a full-screen display on the phone with a notch, and high gaming performance.

Presumingly, if the phone offers improved gaming experience, then the new Realme C1 variant may be coming with a new chipset too.

Additionally, with the Samsung M-series launch also scheduled for today, the big tease for a Realme C1 variant looks quite interesting. Considering the price segment of the 2018 Realme C1 and the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment the Galaxy M-series is aiming for, the two smartphones may compete against each other.

Reprentational image. Realme U1 features a glass back that may be a fingerprint magnet, but it really lends a premium feel to the phone. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Reprentational image. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Realme C1 specifications and features

To recall, the 2018 Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The phone further has all standard connectivity options from 4G VoLTE to the a 3.5mm audio port. Fuelling the phone is a 4,230 mAh battery. The Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.1 UI overlay baked on top.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Realme C1

Realme C1 new variants announced with more RAM, storage starting at Rs 7,499

Jan 28, 2019

Realme

Realme teases its upcoming multimedia, gaming-oriented smartphone on Flipkart

Jan 24, 2019

Realme

Realme 3 to arrive within first quarter of 2019; may sport a 48 MP rear camera

Jan 14, 2019

Realme

Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1 to get price cuts during Republic Day sale

Jan 17, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi continues to lead Samsung for top spot in smartphone shipments: Counterpoint

Jan 27, 2019

Partnered

Honor 10 Lite leads the 15k pack against Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1 with its AI-enabled camera

Jan 22, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019