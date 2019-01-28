tech2 News Staff

Realme India has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone on Flipkart, which apparently will bet big on 'entertainment'. This new smartphone is scheduled to be unveiled at 12.00 pm today, that is 28 January.

From what we know, this teased phone will be a higher variant of the Realme C1. Per the teaser page on Flipkart, the new smartphone will come with a 'mega battery, mega screen, and mega storage'. Besides that, Realme has also teased, a full-screen display on the phone with a notch, and high gaming performance.

Presumingly, if the phone offers improved gaming experience, then the new Realme C1 variant may be coming with a new chipset too.

Additionally, with the Samsung M-series launch also scheduled for today, the big tease for a Realme C1 variant looks quite interesting. Considering the price segment of the 2018 Realme C1 and the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment the Galaxy M-series is aiming for, the two smartphones may compete against each other.

Realme C1 specifications and features

To recall, the 2018 Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The phone further has all standard connectivity options from 4G VoLTE to the a 3.5mm audio port. Fuelling the phone is a 4,230 mAh battery. The Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.1 UI overlay baked on top.

