Realme C series launch highlights: Realme C20 priced at Rs 6,999, C21 starts at Rs 7,999, C25 starts at Rs 9,999

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2021 13:06:24 IST

The Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Realme C25 pricing:

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 9,999

    4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 10,999

    The first sale of the smartphone will take place on 16 April at 12 pm.

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Realme C21 pricing:

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 7,999

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 8,999

    The first sale of the smartphone starts on 14 April at 12 pm.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Realme C20 launched in India at Rs 6,999

    First sale of the smartphone starts on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Realme C20 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display, more

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Now, time for the Realme C20!

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Recapping Realme C21 features and specifications

  • 12:55 (IST)

    The Realme C21 also features both fingerprint sensor and facial unlock

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme C21 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Realme C21 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ display

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme C21 sports a 5 MP selfie camera

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Realme C21 sports a 13 MP triple camera setup at the back

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Realme C21 features a 5,000 mAh battery

    The smartphone also supports reverse charging and a Super Power saving mode.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Now turn for the Realme C21!

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Recapping Realme C25 features and specifications

  • 12:47 (IST)

    The Realme C25 will come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Realme C25 features both physical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Realme C25 features three card slots

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Realme C25 will be the first batch of smartphones in the world to get TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    The Realme C25 comes with an 8 MP selfie camera

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Realme C25's rear camera setup also comes with 4X zoom, HDR mode, more

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Realme C25 sports a 13 MP triple camera setup at the back

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset

    The smartphone comes with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage option.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    The Realme C25 also comes with a Super Power saving mode

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Realme C25 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery

  • 12:26 (IST)

  • 12:13 (IST)

    The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Realme C21 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Realme C25, on the other hand, will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Realme has teased that the new Realme C21 will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Realme will be launching new C-series smartphones today

    The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the pricing and other details from the launch event.

Realme is hosting a virtual event in India today to launch the new Realme C series. The smartphone series is expected to include three smartphones: Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed live on Realme's YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Teasers on Realme's microsite confirm that the Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The new Realme C series phones have already debuted in different markets. The Realme C20 has already been launched in Vietnam, Realme C21 was launched and went on sale in Malaysia and Realme C25 was recently unveiled in Indonesia.

Realme C20 expected specifications

Going by the specifications of the Vietnam variant, Realme C20 will come with a  6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, as confirmed by Realme, and will offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is likely run on Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of photography, the smartphone will come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants.

Realme C20

Realme C21 expected specifications

Realme C21 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and will offer 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It will sport a 5 MP front camera.

Realme C21 is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.

Realme C25 expected specifications

Realem C25 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

As for the camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. It is expected to come with an 8 MP selfie camera. Realme C25 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.



