13:03 (IST)
Realme C25 pricing:
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 9,999
4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 10,999
The first sale of the smartphone will take place on 16 April at 12 pm.
tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2021 13:06:24 IST
The Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
13:03 (IST)
Realme C25 pricing: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 9,999 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 10,999 The first sale of the smartphone will take place on 16 April at 12 pm.
13:01 (IST)
Realme C21 pricing: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 7,999 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 8,999 The first sale of the smartphone starts on 14 April at 12 pm.
12:59 (IST)
Realme C20 launched in India at Rs 6,999 First sale of the smartphone starts on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart
12:57 (IST)
Realme C20 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display, more
12:56 (IST)
Now, time for the Realme C20!
12:55 (IST)
Recapping Realme C21 features and specifications
12:55 (IST)
The Realme C21 also features both fingerprint sensor and facial unlock
12:54 (IST)
Realme C21 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor
12:52 (IST)
Realme C21 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
12:51 (IST)
Realme C21 sports a 5 MP selfie camera
12:50 (IST)
Realme C21 sports a 13 MP triple camera setup at the back
12:49 (IST)
Realme C21 features a 5,000 mAh battery The smartphone also supports reverse charging and a Super Power saving mode.
12:48 (IST)
Now turn for the Realme C21!
12:47 (IST)
Recapping Realme C25 features and specifications
12:47 (IST)
The Realme C25 will come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box
12:46 (IST)
Realme C25 features both physical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition
12:45 (IST)
Realme C25 features three card slots
12:44 (IST)
Realme C25 will be the first batch of smartphones in the world to get TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification
12:43 (IST)
The Realme C25 comes with an 8 MP selfie camera
12:42 (IST)
Realme C25's rear camera setup also comes with 4X zoom, HDR mode, more
12:41 (IST)
Realme C25 sports a 13 MP triple camera setup at the back
12:40 (IST)
Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
12:39 (IST)
Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset The smartphone comes with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage option.
12:38 (IST)
The Realme C25 also comes with a Super Power saving mode
12:36 (IST)
Realme C25 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery
12:13 (IST)
The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST
12:03 (IST)
Realme C21 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor
12:00 (IST)
Realme C25, on the other hand, will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery
11:57 (IST)
Realme has teased that the new Realme C21 will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery
11:42 (IST)
Realme will be launching new C-series smartphones today The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the pricing and other details from the launch event.
13:03 (IST)
Realme C25 pricing:
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 9,999
4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 10,999
The first sale of the smartphone will take place on 16 April at 12 pm.
13:01 (IST)
Realme C21 pricing:
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 7,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 8,999
The first sale of the smartphone starts on 14 April at 12 pm.
12:59 (IST)
Realme C20 launched in India at Rs 6,999
First sale of the smartphone starts on 13 April at 12 pm on Flipkart
12:57 (IST)
Realme C20 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display, more
12:56 (IST)
Now, time for the Realme C20!
12:55 (IST)
Recapping Realme C21 features and specifications
12:55 (IST)
The Realme C21 also features both fingerprint sensor and facial unlock
12:54 (IST)
Realme C21 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor
12:52 (IST)
Realme C21 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
12:51 (IST)
Realme C21 sports a 5 MP selfie camera
12:50 (IST)
Realme C21 sports a 13 MP triple camera setup at the back
12:49 (IST)
Realme C21 features a 5,000 mAh battery
The smartphone also supports reverse charging and a Super Power saving mode.
12:48 (IST)
Now turn for the Realme C21!
12:47 (IST)
Recapping Realme C25 features and specifications
12:47 (IST)
The Realme C25 will come with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box
12:46 (IST)
Realme C25 features both physical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition
12:45 (IST)
Realme C25 features three card slots
12:44 (IST)
Realme C25 will be the first batch of smartphones in the world to get TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification
12:43 (IST)
The Realme C25 comes with an 8 MP selfie camera
12:42 (IST)
Realme C25's rear camera setup also comes with 4X zoom, HDR mode, more
12:41 (IST)
Realme C25 sports a 13 MP triple camera setup at the back
12:40 (IST)
Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
12:39 (IST)
Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset
The smartphone comes with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage option.
12:38 (IST)
The Realme C25 also comes with a Super Power saving mode
12:36 (IST)
Realme C25 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery
12:26 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro Review: A brilliant camera phone that needs to go easy on branding- Technology News, Firstpost
Realme 8 Pro wins you over with a killer camera, snappy performance, a very good display, incredibly quick charging, and rich sound output.
www.firstpost.com
12:13 (IST)
The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST
12:03 (IST)
Realme C21 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor
The latest #realmeC21 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G35 Powerful Processor offering a higher rate of efficiency to your smartphone experience.— realme (@realmeIndia) April 5, 2021
Launching the latest Entry Level Value Kings at 12:30 PM, 8th April.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamakahttps://t.co/n5JpsXDSFp pic.twitter.com/a8jEl7Jcnv
12:00 (IST)
Realme C25, on the other hand, will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery
97+ Hours of Continuous Gaming!— realme (@realmeIndia) April 7, 2021
What game would you play using the 6000mAh Mega Battery of the realme C25?
Reply with your choices using #EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka and stand a chance to win a #realmeC25. #Contest pic.twitter.com/3LRFhX0i7a
11:57 (IST)
Realme has teased that the new Realme C21 will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery
Massive 5000mAh Battery for those never ending days!— realme (@realmeIndia) April 3, 2021
The Most Versatile & Stylish Entry Level King, #realmeC21, lasts up to 47 days of standby.
Launching the newest additions to the #realme C series at 12:30 PM, 8th April.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka https://t.co/n5JpsXmhgP pic.twitter.com/BPgwJO6pZT
11:42 (IST)
Realme will be launching new C-series smartphones today
The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the pricing and other details from the launch event.
Realme is hosting a virtual event in India today to launch the new Realme C series. The smartphone series is expected to include three smartphones: Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST and will be streamed live on Realme's YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Teasers on Realme's microsite confirm that the Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The new Realme C series phones have already debuted in different markets. The Realme C20 has already been launched in Vietnam, Realme C21 was launched and went on sale in Malaysia and Realme C25 was recently unveiled in Indonesia.
Going by the specifications of the Vietnam variant, Realme C20 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, as confirmed by Realme, and will offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is likely run on Realme UI based on Android 10.
In terms of photography, the smartphone will come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants.
Realme C21 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and will offer 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It will sport a 5 MP front camera.
Realme C21 is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.
Realem C25 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.
As for the camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. It is expected to come with an 8 MP selfie camera. Realme C25 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.
also see
Realme
Realme launches Realme C20 at Rs 6,999 and Realme C21, Realme C25 at a starting price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 respectivelyApr 08, 2021
Realme C-series
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch the event liveApr 08, 2021
Realme
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch in India on 8 April at 12.30 pmApr 01, 2021
Realme 8 series
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.comMar 25, 2021
Realme 8 Series
Realme 8 series launch highlights: Realme 8 priced starting Rs 14,999, Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999Mar 24, 2021
Realme Holi Days sale
Realme Holi Days: Best deals on Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme smart TV, Realme Buds Air Pro and moreMar 26, 2021
science
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021Mar 31, 2021
Climate Economics
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economistsMar 31, 2021
Spiders on Mars
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggestsMar 30, 2021
Synthetic Biology
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells doMar 30, 2021