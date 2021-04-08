Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch the event live

Realme has confirmed that Realme C25 will come with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 48 MP triple rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2021 09:30:44 IST

Realme is all geared up to launch three new smartphones that include Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 in India today. These handsets will join the company's C-series that already includes Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. As per the company microsite, Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme C20 has already debuted in Vietnam recently. Realme C21 is now available for purchase in Malaysia and Realme C25 recently launched in Indonesia.

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch today at 12.30 pm in India: How to watch the event live

Realme C21

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST today. To catch the live updates, you can visit the company's YouTube and Facebook page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme C20 expected specifications

Going by the specifications of the Vietnam variant, Realme C20 will come with a  6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, as confirmed by Realme, and will offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is likely run on Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme C20

Realme C20

In terms of photography, the smartphone will come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants.

Realme C21 expected specifications

Realme C21 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and will offer 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It will sport a 5 MP front camera.


Realme C21 is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.

Realme C25 expected specifications

Realem C25 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

As for the camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. It is expected to come with an 8 MP selfie camera. Realme C25 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch in India on 8 April at 12.30 pm

Apr 01, 2021
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 to launch in India on 8 April at 12.30 pm
Realme 8 Pro Review: A brilliant camera phone that needs to go easy on branding

Realme 8 Pro review

Realme 8 Pro Review: A brilliant camera phone that needs to go easy on branding

Mar 31, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021