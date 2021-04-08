tech2 News Staff

Realme is all geared up to launch three new smartphones that include Realme C20, Realme C21 and Realme C25 in India today. These handsets will join the company's C-series that already includes Realme C11, Realme C12 and more. As per the company microsite, Realme C21, Realme C20 and Realme C25 will feature a square-shaped camera module, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme C20 has already debuted in Vietnam recently. Realme C21 is now available for purchase in Malaysia and Realme C25 recently launched in Indonesia.

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST today. To catch the live updates, you can visit the company's YouTube and Facebook page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Unveiling not 1 but 3 Entry Level Value Kings! Launching #realmeC20, #realmeC21 and #realmeC25 at 12:30 PM, tomorrow on our official channels. #EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka Watch the launch livestream here: https://t.co/zYoDZbVDh4 pic.twitter.com/zY9QwxmBiN — realme (@realmeIndia) April 7, 2021

Realme C20 expected specifications

Going by the specifications of the Vietnam variant, Realme C20 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, as confirmed by Realme, and will offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is likely run on Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of photography, the smartphone will come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour variants.

Realme C21 expected specifications

Realme C21 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and will offer 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. It will sport a 5 MP front camera.

Massive 5000mAh Battery for those never ending days!

The Most Versatile & Stylish Entry Level King, #realmeC21, lasts up to 47 days of standby. Launching the newest additions to the #realme C series at 12:30 PM, 8th April.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka https://t.co/n5JpsXmhgP pic.twitter.com/BPgwJO6pZT — realme (@realmeIndia) April 3, 2021



Realme C21 is likely to come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W charging. It will come in Cross Blue and Cross Black colour variants.

Realme C25 expected specifications

Realem C25 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It is expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Get ready for the Entry Level Gaming & Battery Monster, #realmeC25 with a 6000mAh Mega Battery & MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor, the latest entry level value king is now more powerful.#EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka Launching at 12:30 PM, 8th April. pic.twitter.com/bqgBzusfRG — realme (@realmeIndia) April 1, 2021

As for the camera, it will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. It is expected to come with an 8 MP selfie camera. Realme C25 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.