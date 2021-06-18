Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
Realme Buds Q2 to launch in India on 24 June alongside Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Smart TV

Realme Buds Q2 are likely to offer 20 hours of battery life (charging case included).


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2021 17:40:06 IST

Realme will host a launch event on 24 June in India where it will launch Realme Narzo 30 4G, Realme Narzo 5G and Realme Smart TV FHD 32”. In addition to this, the company has now confirmed that it will also launch Realme Buds Q2 at the event. As per the media invite, the earbuds will come in a white colour option. Notably, the earbuds have already debuted in the Pakistan markets.

Realme Buds Q2. Image: Realme Pakistan website

Realme Buds Q2 expected specifications

As per the earbuds launched in Pakistan, Realme Buds Q2 might come with a 10 mm driver and a Game Mode that reduces the audio latency to 88 ms. It is also expected to come with an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance.  Realme Buds Q2 are likely to offer 20 hours of battery life (charging case included).

It is expected to take 1 hour 40 minutes to charge fully. The TWS earbuds might feature a Type-C port for charging.

Realm Narzo 30 4G/ Narzo 30 5G expected specifications

As per the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant launched in Malaysia, the smartphone might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.

 

tags

