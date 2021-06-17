tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced to launch Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 4G and Realme 32-inch TV in India on 24 June at 12.30 pm. The company has confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will be "the most affordable 6 GB 5G smartphone" and the Narzo 30 4G will come with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset "at a never before seen price point". As for the TV, Realme has confirmed that it will come with quad stereo speakers and an ultra-bright FHD display.

Feel the Beat!

Feel the Excitement! #FeelThePower! The #Narzobyrealme series is all about unleashing your inner Young Player.

Get ready for the #realmeNarzo30 and #realmeNarzo305G, launching at 12:30 PM on 24th June. #UnleashPeakPerformancehttps://t.co/YJxNMwywMC pic.twitter.com/wKkjga4zrq — realme (@realmeIndia) June 17, 2021

In addition to these three products, it is also expected that the company might also launch Realme Buds Q2, Realme Book and Realme Pad in India.

Realm Narzo 30 4G/ Narzo 30 5G expected specifications

As per the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant launched in Malaysia, the smartphone might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offer 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

As for the camera, Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, a 2 MP B&W sensor. For selfies, it might come with a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 30 W fast charging.

The 5G variant is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, offer 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W charging.