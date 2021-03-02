tech2 News Staff

Realme launched an array of products in India last week. These new products include Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds, Motion Activated Night Light, Realme cooling back clip, Game Controller and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves. The company also launched its merchandise that includes T-shirts, cap and a sweatshirt. Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds will be available for purchase today in India on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm.

Realme Buds Air 2 pricing, availability

Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at 3,299 and will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's official website. It comes in Closer Black and Closer White colour variants.

Presenting #realmeBudsAir2:

👉 Active Noise Cancellation upto 25dB

👉 25 Hrs Total Playback

👉 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver

👉 88ms Super Low Latency Priced at ₹3,299. Switch the #NoiseOffrealmeOn in the first sale at 12 PM, 2nd March on https://t.co/n3vAbwM2m7 & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/GEwAV5PJ6y — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) February 24, 2021

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications and features

The Buds Air 2 comes with 10 mm diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers and support for active noise cancellation. With ANC on, it will offer 22.5 hours of playback and with ANC off, it will provide 25 hours of battery. A single earbud of the Buds Air 2 weighs 4.1 gm.

The Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chip and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2.