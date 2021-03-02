Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
Realme Buds Air 2 with ANC to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart at 12 pm

The Realme Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chip and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 10:08:34 IST

Realme launched an array of products in India last week. These new products include Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds, Motion Activated Night Light, Realme cooling back clip, Game Controller and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves. The company also launched its merchandise that includes T-shirts, cap and a sweatshirt. Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds will be available for purchase today in India on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm.

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2 pricing, availability

Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at 3,299 and will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's official website. It comes in Closer Black and Closer White colour variants.

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications and features

The Buds Air 2 comes with 10 mm diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers and support for active noise cancellation. With ANC on, it will offer 22.5 hours of playback and with ANC off, it will provide 25 hours of battery. A single earbud of the Buds Air 2 weighs 4.1 gm.

The Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chip and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2.

