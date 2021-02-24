tech2 News Staff

Realme launched a handful of products at the launch event held in India today. The company launched the much-awaited Realme Narzo 30 series that includes Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds and Motion Activated Night Light. Realme also announced a Realme cooling back clip, Game Controller and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves. In addition to this, the company also launched its merchandise that includes T-shirts, cap and a sweatshirt. Realme has announced a Real Upgrade Program for Realme Narzo 30 Pro buyers where they can pay 70 percent of the price and then upgrade it next year by paying 70 percent of the price.

Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2, Motion Activated Night Light pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It will go on its first sale on 4 March on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm. It comes in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variants.

Narzo 30A also comes in two storage variants. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 8,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 9,999. It will be available for purchase on 5 March on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 pm. It comes in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour variants.

Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at 3,299 and will go on sale on 2 March. It comes in Closer Black and Closer White colour variants.

Realme Motion Activated Night Light is priced at 599 and will be available for purchase on 26 February on Flipkart.

The Realme Game Pro Kit's Cooling Back Clip, Mobile Game Controller and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves are priced at Rs 1,799, Rs 999 and Rs 129 respectively. The back clip and game controller will go on sale on 4 March.

As for the merchandise, Realme launched t-shirt and cap at Rs 999 and a sweatshirt at Rs 1,999.

Realme Narzo 30A specifications

Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor. It comes with an 8 MP front camera for selfies. It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. It also supports reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with support for dual-SIM. It also sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor. It comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W fast charging.

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications

The Buds Air 2 comes with 10 mm diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers and support for active noise cancellation. With ANC on, it will offer 22.5 hours of playback and with ANC off, it will provide 25 hours of battery. A single earbud of the Buds Air 2 weighs 4.1 gm.

The Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chip and comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2

Realme Motion Activated Night Light

The Motion Activated Night Light comes with in-built sensors that make it light up whenever a motion is detected. It offers up to 365 days of battery life.

The Realme night light has magnets at the back and it has an adhesive sticker, so you can put it on a metal surface or stick it on a wall. The night light comes with three AAA batteries.