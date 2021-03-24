20:23 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro pricing:
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 17,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,999
The smartphone's first sale starts tomorrw, 25 March at 12 noon.
tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2021 20:29:40 IST
Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 will both go on their first sale tomorrow, 25 March at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.
20:23 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro pricing:
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 17,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,999
The smartphone's first sale starts tomorrw, 25 March at 12 noon.
20:21 (IST)
Realme 8 pricing:
4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,999
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999
The smartphone's first sale starts tomorrw, 25 March at 12 noon.
20:19 (IST)
The Realme Body Scale has been launched at Rs 1,999
20:18 (IST)
Realme Smart Bulb comes in two variants and is priced starting Rs 799 in India
It will available for purchase starting 30 March on Flipkart, Amazon and realme.com.
20:16 (IST)
Realme has also announced a Smart Bulb with support for Alexa and Google Assistant
From crisp cool shades to warmer tones, the #realmeSmartBulb supports 16 Million colours and a wide range of colour temperatures. It is controlled by a special dimmer chip, which makes it non-flickering, effectively protecting your eyes. pic.twitter.com/dolkd7VIGv— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) March 24, 2021
20:15 (IST)
The #realmeSmartScale helps you understand which part of your body needs more work so that you can start working towards building a healthier body.— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) March 24, 2021
Allowing you to measure key factors like body fat percentage, it will definitely help you on your journey of getting fit. pic.twitter.com/XtFeZDoizV
20:15 (IST)
Capable of detecting 16 different health-related data points, the #realmeSmartScale gives you a comprehensive picture of your body and shares valuable information for you to keep a check on your health. pic.twitter.com/oZqKe0paZj— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) March 24, 2021
20:14 (IST)
Adopting a high precision BIA sensor the #realmeSmartScale obtains information about your body using a professional algorithm that includes body fat, muscle, and other aspects. It can recognise a body weight change as small as 50g. pic.twitter.com/d4qsIRHVsj— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) March 24, 2021
20:13 (IST)
Realme announces new AIoT device – Realme Smart scale
We believe a healthy lifestyle is one of the most important aspects of a trendsetting smart life.— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) March 24, 2021
Introducing the #realmeSmartScale, designed for you to smartly check and keep track of your health. pic.twitter.com/BINlbYfzMx
20:12 (IST)
Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
The smartphone will also come with Relame UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.
20:10 (IST)
Realme 8 comes with 30 W Super Dart charge
Along with a 40-Day long standby time of the massive 5000mAh Battery, #realme8 supports 30W Dart Charge. It is capable of charging the device upto 100% in just 65 minutes. pic.twitter.com/O5A7e5RTgj— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
20:09 (IST)
Realme 8 also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
20:08 (IST)
Realme 8 features a 5,000 mAh battery and 64 MP quad-camera setup
Modes like neon portrait, starry night announced on Realme 8 Pro, will also be available on Realme 8.
20:07 (IST)
Realme 8 comes in black and silver colour variants
20:06 (IST)
Summing up the Realme 8 Pro specifications and features
20:04 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack
20:02 (IST)
Supporting more than 100 customizable items, including Global Theme Color, 3 Styles of Dark Mode, Icon Customization & much more, the #realmeUI 2.0 is highly customizable.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
It’s time for #SeamlessFun for GenZ!
Watch the #108MPCaptureInfinity launch here: https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/ZEaUyqe5B6
20:02 (IST)
The #realme8Pro will be the first smartphone to come with #realmeUI 2.0 out of the box! Based on Android 11, it is much faster, smoother, and safer. Being one of the latest, it is also the most customizable and seamless OS in the market providing #SeamlessFun for GenZ. pic.twitter.com/indgOKR4Ek— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
20:01 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset
The smartphone will also be the first to come with the new Realme UI 2.0
19:59 (IST)
The Realme 8 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display
The display also comes with an always-on feature, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
19:56 (IST)
The Realme 8 Pro comes with a 65 W fast charging adapter in the box
Equipped with 50W SuperDart Charge & a 4500mAh Massive Battery, the #realme8Pro takes only 47 minutes to charge from 0-100%. SuperDart Charge has shown comparable performance to the 55W or even 66W Fast Charge of certain flagships in the market.https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/s8BU61HqC4— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
19:56 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 50 W Super Dart charge
19:55 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro comes with a handful of portrait modes
In addition to the new features we have also added some cool and stylish features for Portrait Shots:— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
👉 Neon Portrait
👉 Dynamic Bokeh Portrait
👉 New AI Portrait
👉 Selfie Portrait
Watch the #108MPCaptureInfinity launch here: https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/dclWZbovVm
19:53 (IST)
Convert the real world into a miniature world with the click of a button using the Tilt-shift Mode! Something that was only possible on an expensive Tilt-shift lens is now possible on the #realme8Pro.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
Watch the #108MPCaptureInfinity launch here: https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/9kDeDri7Bn
19:53 (IST)
Bringing you the World’s First smartphone that can natively do a Starry Time-lapse Video! Capturing starry photos at a 15 sec interval, the #realme8Pro can shoot 240 starry photos in an hour, resulting in an 8s Starry Time-lapse Video.https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/ecOoimuG0B— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
19:52 (IST)
Similar to the OnePlus 9 Series, the Realme 8 Pro also comes with a tilt-shift mode
19:50 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro also comes with In-sensor Zoom
Here's what it means:
Introducing In-sensor Zoom.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
Using only 12MP of the 108MP, #realme8Pro quickly captures 8 photos and puts them through a Clarity Enhancement Algorithm to further improve the sharpness.
Watch the #108MPCaptureInfinity launch here: https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/mAHJxC9rzv
19:49 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro comes with 3X Ultra Zoom
19:48 (IST)
Presenting the New Super Nightscape mode on the #realme8Pro. Using a Pure Raw Nightscape algorithm with AI noise reduction and automatic dead-pixel removal, it makes the output brighter, clearer, and most importantly cleaner. pic.twitter.com/fZ1DZ85uP6— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
19:48 (IST)
Every image captured with the 108MP camera of #realme8Pro is very bright and transparent with lively colors. Even when zoomed in 100%, the distant textures can be seen clearly, which is an advantage of high pixels.#108MPCaptureInfinity pic.twitter.com/6zWbUfDqcG— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
19:47 (IST)
With capabilities to do 9-in-1 Pixel Binning, the #realme8Pro enables nine adjacent 0.7μm pixels to be combined to simulate large 2.1μm pixels, offering an improved image quality even in dim light conditions. https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs pic.twitter.com/YMcZRywSph— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
19:46 (IST)
Adopting the third generation ISOCELL HM2 Samsung sensor with 108MP ultra-high resolution, a 1/1.52 inch large sensor and a max resolution of 12000×9000 pixels, the #realme8Pro offers extraordinary clarity. pic.twitter.com/jURgOKyyrL— realme (@realmeIndia) March 24, 2021
19:45 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108 MP quad-camera setup
19:44 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro also comes in a special 'glow in the dark' variant
19:43 (IST)
Realme 8 Pro also comes in a black colour variant
19:42 (IST)
A look at the design of the Realme 8 Pro
19:40 (IST)
Realme will soon be launching a flagship store in Ahmedabad, announced CEO Madhav Sheth
19:33 (IST)
Realme will launch the Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, a body scale and a smart bulb today
19:29 (IST)
The Realme 8 series LIVE event is starting soon
19:11 (IST)
Here is all you need to know about the highest megapixel 108MP technology that sets #realme8Pro apart from the others. #108MPCaptureInfinity pic.twitter.com/XjXZRDCfMH— Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 22, 2021
19:01 (IST)
Earlier in March, Realme unveiled the new 108 MP camera technology that would be seen today in the new Realme 8 series
The new 108 MP camera on Realme 8 series uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is 1.52-inch in size and offers 12,000 x 9,000 effective resolution. Realme says that this technology also brings 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that produces better quality images. The sensor also comes with a Smart ISO feature that automatically selects the most suitable ISO according to the setting for optimising picture quality and reducing noise simultaneously.
It’s time to take the Leap to Infinity!— realme (@realmeIndia) March 2, 2021
Presenting the all-new 108MP Primary Camera with the latest generation of HM2 Sensor in the #realme8Pro.
Watch the #realmeCameraInnovationEvent here: https://t.co/MhgaMiPIWJ pic.twitter.com/DNidI7Nlhi
18:54 (IST)
The Realme 8 series will come with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box
Time to style up with AOD styles!— realme (@realmeIndia) March 20, 2021
With the #realmeUI 2.0, personalize your Always-On Display with text, image, analog, digital or your own custom pattern.
Get ready for #SeamlessFun for Gen Z. pic.twitter.com/jPgTmnE5TI
18:46 (IST)
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro to launch today in India at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live- Technology News, Firstpost
Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro smartphones will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.
www.firstpost.com
18:30 (IST)
Realme has also revealed that the Realme 8 Pro will go on its first sale tomorrow, 25 March at 12 pm
Feel like you are holding the vast and beautiful starry sky in the palm of your hands! Presenting the Infinite Blue colour variant of the #realme8Pro.— realme (@realmeIndia) March 23, 2021
Launching at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March.
Watch the live event here: https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs
1st Sale at 12 PM, 25th March. pic.twitter.com/s4lBy6YRrc
18:29 (IST)
Ahead of the event, Realme has confirmed a bunch of specifications about the Realme 8 series smartphones
We already know that the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP camera, it will come with 50 W Super Dart Charge, and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
13:54 (IST)
Realme 8 Series India launch LIVE updates
The launch event for the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to our LIVE coverage for pricing, specifications, availability and all other details from the launch event.
After OnePlus announced its OnePlus 9 Series smartphones Tuesday, Realme is hosting a launch event in India to unveil its own flagship smartphones – the Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 series is expected to include two smartphones: Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Drip-feeding the new smartphones' features, like it does each time, Realme has also revealed that the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera and it will come in an Infinite Blue colour variant.
The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on Realme's social media channels.
After today's launch, the Realme 8 series will be available for purchase for the first time starting Wednesday, 25 March on Flipkart and Realme.com.
Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an "ultra-fast fingerprint scanner". Realme 8 Pro will be available in an Infinite Blue colour variant.
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will come with support for 50 W fast charging that can fully charge the phone in 47 minutes.
Tipster Gadgetdada has revealed that Realme 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup that includes 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.
Realme 8 Pro will come with 108 MP Mode, In-sensor Zoom, Tilt-shift Mode, 2nd Gen Starry Mode, new Portrait Modes. It will be the "World's First Starry Mode Time-lapse video on a smartphone".
