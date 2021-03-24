Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 8 series launch highlights: Realme 8 priced starting Rs 14,999, Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999

tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2021 20:29:40 IST

Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 will both go on their first sale tomorrow, 25 March at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 20:23 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro pricing:

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 17,999

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,999

    The smartphone's first sale starts tomorrw, 25 March at 12 noon. 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Realme 8 pricing:

    4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,999

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999

    The smartphone's first sale starts tomorrw, 25 March at 12 noon. 

  • 20:19 (IST)

    The Realme Body Scale has been launched at Rs 1,999 

  • 20:18 (IST)

    Realme Smart Bulb comes in two variants and is priced starting Rs 799 in India

    It will available for purchase starting 30 March on Flipkart, Amazon and realme.com.

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Realme has also announced a Smart Bulb with support for Alexa and Google Assistant

  • 20:15 (IST)

  • 20:15 (IST)

  • 20:14 (IST)

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Realme announces new AIoT device – Realme Smart scale

  • 20:12 (IST)

    Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

    The smartphone will also come with Relame UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

  • 20:10 (IST)

    Realme 8 comes with 30 W Super Dart charge

  • 20:09 (IST)

    Realme 8 also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

  • 20:08 (IST)

    Realme 8 features a 5,000 mAh battery and 64 MP quad-camera setup 

    Modes like neon portrait, starry night announced on Realme 8 Pro, will also be available on Realme 8.

  • 20:07 (IST)

    Realme 8 comes in black and silver colour variants

  • 20:06 (IST)

    Summing up the Realme 8 Pro specifications and features

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack

  • 20:02 (IST)

  • 20:02 (IST)

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset

    The smartphone will also be the first to come with the new Realme UI 2.0

  • 19:59 (IST)

    The Realme 8 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

    The display also comes with an always-on feature, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

  • 19:56 (IST)

    The Realme 8 Pro comes with a 65 W fast charging adapter in the box

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 50 W Super Dart charge

  • 19:55 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro comes with a handful of portrait modes 

  • 19:53 (IST)

  • 19:53 (IST)

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Similar to the OnePlus 9 Series, the Realme 8 Pro also comes with a tilt-shift mode

  • 19:50 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro also comes with In-sensor Zoom

    Here's what it means:

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro comes with 3X Ultra Zoom

  • 19:48 (IST)

  • 19:48 (IST)

  • 19:47 (IST)

  • 19:46 (IST)

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108 MP quad-camera setup

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro also comes in a special 'glow in the dark' variant

  • 19:43 (IST)

    Realme 8 Pro also comes in a black colour variant

  • 19:42 (IST)

    A look at the design of the Realme 8 Pro

  • 19:40 (IST)

    Realme will soon be launching a flagship store in Ahmedabad, announced CEO Madhav Sheth

  • 19:33 (IST)

    Realme will launch the Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, a body scale and a smart bulb today

  • 19:29 (IST)

    The Realme 8 series LIVE event is starting soon

  • 19:11 (IST)

  • 19:01 (IST)

    Earlier in March, Realme unveiled the new 108 MP camera technology that would be seen today in the new Realme 8 series

    The new 108 MP camera on Realme 8 series uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor, which is 1.52-inch in size and offers 12,000 x 9,000 effective resolution. Realme says that this technology also brings 9-in-1 pixel binning tech that produces better quality images. The sensor also comes with a Smart ISO feature that automatically selects the most suitable ISO according to the setting for optimising picture quality and reducing noise simultaneously.

  • 18:54 (IST)

    The Realme 8 series will come with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box

  • 18:46 (IST)

    Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro to launch today in India at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live- Technology News, Firstpost

    Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro smartphones will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 18:30 (IST)

    Realme has also revealed that the Realme 8 Pro will go on its first sale tomorrow, 25 March at 12 pm

  • 18:29 (IST)

    Ahead of the event, Realme has confirmed a bunch of specifications about the Realme 8 series smartphones

    We already know that the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP camera, it will come with 50 W Super Dart Charge, and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Realme 8 Series India launch LIVE updates

    The launch event for the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to our LIVE coverage for pricing, specifications, availability and all other details from the launch event.

    • read more

After OnePlus announced its OnePlus 9 Series smartphones Tuesday, Realme is hosting a launch event in India to unveil its own flagship smartphones – the Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 series is expected to include two smartphones: Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Drip-feeding the new smartphones' features, like it does each time, Realme has also revealed that the Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera and it will come in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on Realme's social media channels.

After today's launch, the Realme 8 series will be available for purchase for the first time starting Wednesday, 25 March on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 8 series launch highlights: Realme 8 priced starting Rs 14,999, Realme 8 Pro starts at Rs 17,999

Realme 8 series teaser. Image: Twitter/Madhav Sheth

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro expected specifications

Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an "ultra-fast fingerprint scanner". Realme 8 Pro will be available in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will come with support for 50 W fast charging that can fully charge the phone in 47 minutes.

Tipster Gadgetdada has revealed that Realme 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup that includes 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.

Realme 8 Pro will come with 108 MP Mode, In-sensor Zoom, Tilt-shift Mode, 2nd Gen Starry Mode, new Portrait Modes. It will be the "World's First Starry Mode Time-lapse video on a smartphone".



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


also see

Realme 8 series

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro confirmed to launch on 24 March, pre-booking for the smartphones begins today

Mar 15, 2021
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro confirmed to launch on 24 March, pre-booking for the smartphones begins today
Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro to launch today in India at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme 8 series

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro to launch today in India at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 24, 2021

science

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021
IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

COVID-19 treatment

IISER, UNMC scientists explore Rapamycin as repurposed drug to treat elderly, obese with COVID-19

Mar 23, 2021