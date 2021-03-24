tech2 News Staff

Realme will launch the Realme 8 series that includes Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India today at 7.30 pm IST. The company has confirmed that the two models will come with a quad-camera setup and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (25 March) at 12 pm. Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera that sits o the top left corner. Realme 8 Pro will come in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

Realme 8 series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. You can watch the livestream on Realme's Twitter and YouTube page. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



The stage is set for me to reveal the #108MPCaptureInfinity experience. Only 24 hours to go. See you guys soon!https://t.co/XXPxSN22UR pic.twitter.com/zvePOeJlBp — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 23, 2021

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro expected specifications

Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an "ultra-fast fingerprint scanner". Realme 8 Pro will be available in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

Feel like you are holding the vast and beautiful starry sky in the palm of your hands! Presenting the Infinite Blue colour variant of the #realme8Pro. Launching at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March.

Watch the live event here: https://t.co/n8m8Xee3Vs 1st Sale at 12 PM, 25th March. pic.twitter.com/s4lBy6YRrc — realme (@realmeIndia) March 23, 2021

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will come with support for 50 W fast charging that can fully charge the phone in 47 minutes.

Tipster Gadgetdada has revealed that Realme 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup that includes 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 - Totally ,Totally & Totally Confirmed - Realme 8 Pro Specifications - 📱6.4" Super Amoled 60Hz Panel

🔴SD 720g

📸108mp+8mp + 2mp+2mp

🔋4500mAh

🔌50W 🔴Realme 8 Pro -🔴4G device indeed ! Realme 8 Specs -Already leaked by CEO😉 🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ulLU5d3a0A — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) March 16, 2021

Realme 8 Pro will come with 108 MP Mode, In-sensor Zoom, Tilt-shift Mode, 2nd Gen Starry Mode, new Portrait Modes. It will be the "World's First Starry Mode Time-lapse video on a smartphone".