Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro to launch today in India at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro smartphones will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.


tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2021 09:52:06 IST

Realme will launch the Realme 8 series that includes Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India today at 7.30 pm IST. The company has confirmed that the two models will come with a quad-camera setup and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (25 March) at 12 pm. Realme 8 Pro will feature a 108 MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera that sits o the top left corner. Realme 8 Pro will come in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

Realme 8

Realme 8 series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. You can watch the livestream on Realme's Twitter and YouTube page. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro expected specifications

Both Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will run on Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and an "ultra-fast fingerprint scanner". Realme 8 Pro will be available in an Infinite Blue colour variant.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro will come with support for 50 W fast charging that can fully charge the phone in 47 minutes.

Tipster Gadgetdada has revealed that Realme 8 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup that includes 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP.

Realme 8 Pro will come with 108 MP Mode, In-sensor Zoom, Tilt-shift Mode, 2nd Gen Starry Mode, new Portrait Modes. It will be the "World's First Starry Mode Time-lapse video on a smartphone".

