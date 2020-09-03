Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will feature a 64 MP quad camera setup at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2020 09:28:51 IST

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones in India today. Realme has confirmed that the two smartphones will come with 65W SuperDart fast charge and will feature a punch-hole display. The Realme 7 series will succeed Realme 6 series that includes Realme 6(Review)Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro expected specifications

The company has confirmed that both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come with a punch hole display. In terms of processor, the company's microsite reveals that the chipset used in the Realme 7 series has a higher AnTuTu score than Helio G85 SoC and Helio G90T chip.

In terms of camera, both smartphones will have a quad rear camera setup that will house a 64 MP primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens.

As for the battery, both the smartphones will support 65W SuperDart charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 7 series

Realme 7, 7 Pro to launch in India on 3 September: All we know so far

Aug 27, 2020
Realme 7, 7 Pro to launch in India on 3 September: All we know so far
Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Realme

Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Aug 29, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020