Realme 7 series Launch Event highlights: Realme 7 Pro launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999, Realme 7 starts at Rs 14,999

tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2020 13:29:55 IST

Realme has teased that the smartphones will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Here are all the products launched by Realme today

  • 13:27 (IST)

    Realme 7 Pro also comes in two variants: 

    6 GB + 128 GB: Rs 19,999

    8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 21,999

    The smartphone will go on its first sale on 14 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

  • 13:25 (IST)

    The Realme 7 comes in two variants:

    6 GB + 64 GB: Rs 14,999

    8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 16,999

    The smartphone will go on first sale on 10 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Realme M1 Sonic electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,999, the trolley luggage bag at Rs 2,999, and the tote bag at Rs 999

    The three products will be available for purchase starting 10 September at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Realme is also launching a tote bag today

    This comes in black and white color options.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Realme is also launching a new travel luggage bag

    The trolley weighs 3.1 kg and has a polycarbonate body. It will be available in blue, yellow and black colour options. It sports 360 degree rotating wheels.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    The Realme M1 is IPX7 water resistant

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Realme claims that the toothbrush can offer a 90-day battery life

  • 13:13 (IST)

    The Realme M1's head is metal free

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Realme launched Realme M1 electric toothbrush

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Realme has announced the 2020 Global Photography content

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Realme 7, like the Realme 7 Pro, also features a 64 MP quad-camera setup with Sony IMX682 sensor

  • 13:04 (IST)

    The Realme 7 sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

  • 13:03 (IST)

    The Realme 7 features a 90Hz refresh rate display

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Realme 7 features a Super saver mode for optimising battery performance

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Realme 7 is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Realme 7 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Now turn for the Realme 7

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme 7 series comes with a 3-card slot for SIM and microSD card

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Realme 7 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Realme 7 Pro sports a 32 MP selfie camera

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

  • 12:50 (IST)

    A recap of Realme 7 Pro's camera capabilities

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme 7 series features a 64 MP quad-camera setup

    It uses the Sony IMX682 sensors. 

  • 12:45 (IST)

    For safety, the smartphone feature 10 temperature sensors

  • 12:42 (IST)

    The Realme 7 series sports 65 W super fast charging tech

    The company claims that with the charging speed you can charge the smartphone from zero to 100 percent in 34 minutes. The smartphones feature a 4,500 mAh battery. 

  • 12:41 (IST)

    The Realme 7 series feature what the company calls an 'AG Split design'

    It will come in a blue and a silver colour option.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Realme says it plans to hire 15,000 more people in India in 2020

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Realme is launching three new lifestyle products in India today

    The company will launch an electric toothbrush, a tote bag, and a travel suitcase.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth is now on stage 

  • 12:30 (IST)

    The launch event is now live... 

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Following Xiaomi's steps, at the event today, Realme will also launch a new electric toothbrush

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Along with the Realme 7 series, at the event today, the company will also launch a travel bag and a new tote bag

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme claims that just a 3 min charge on Realme 7 Pro can give you 3.5 hours of calling hours 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had recently teased the gaming capabilities of the Realme 7 series smartphones

  • 11:53 (IST)

    The Realme 7 series will feature the company's 65 W Dart Flash charge technology

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Realme 7 series launch

    Welcome to the liveblog! Realme is launching the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India today at 12.30 pm. Keep following our liveblog to get all the updates from the launch. 

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm today to launch the new Realme 7 series in India. The flagship series by the company is touted to feature 65 W SuperDart fast charge technology. The company has also already teased that the smartphones will sport a 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Realme 6 Pr0. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro expected specifications

The company has confirmed that both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come with a punch hole display. In terms of processor, the company's microsite reveals that the chipset used in the Realme 7 series has a higher AnTuTu score than Helio G85 SoC and Helio G90T chip.

In terms of camera, both smartphones will have a quad rear camera setup that will house a 64 MP primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens.

As for the battery, both the smartphones will support 65W SuperDart charging.



