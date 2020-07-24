Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Realme 6i features a 90 Hz display and is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.


tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2020 13:20:55 IST

Realme 6i has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The highlight of the smartphone includes its 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W flash charge, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and a 6.5-inch 90 Hz display.

Realme 6i is part of the Realme 6 series, which already includes Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 6i pricing, availability

Realme 6i comes in two variants: A 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant, which priced at Rs 12,999, and a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant that will cost you Rs 14,999.

(Also read: Realme 6i and all upcoming Realme phones will not feature any of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India)

Realme 6i with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Realme 6i

The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colour variants.

Realme 6i will be available for purchase on 31 July at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 6i specifications

Realme 6i is powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers up to 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

It comes with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Realme 6i is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

In terms of camera, Realme 6i sports a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i features a 16 MP selfie camera.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


