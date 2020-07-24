Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 6i and all upcoming Realme phones will not feature any of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India

Realme says that it will be rolling out an OTA update by early August to remove the 'Clean up Storage' feature.


tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2020 12:13:32 IST

Ahead of the Realme 6i launch event today, Realme has announced that the Realme 6i and all other upcoming smartphones by the company will not feature any of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government earlier this month.

Realme says that it is following the directive by the Indian government and all its smartphone that will release from now on will not have any pre-installed app from the banned apps list.

Realme 6i and all upcoming Realme phones will not feature any of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India

Realme X50 Pro 5G. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Additionally, for the existing smartphones, Realme says that it will be rolling out an OTA update by early August to remove the 'Clean up Storage' feature, which was one of the system features by the company that came under scrutiny for its security.

Realme shared this announcement in a post on Twitter.

Realme says it has "never shared user data with any entity, Realme always complies with the rules and regulations of the jurisdictions where it operates in..."

Earlier this month, the Indian government announced ban on 59 Chinese apps, which included TikTok, Shein, ShareIt, Mi Community, among others, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 6i

Realme 6i to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Here's how you can watch the livestream

Jul 24, 2020
Realme 6i to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Here's how you can watch the livestream
Realme 6i powered by Helio G90T chipset will be launched in India on 24 July

Realme 6i

Realme 6i powered by Helio G90T chipset will be launched in India on 24 July

Jul 21, 2020

science

Quiet during COVID-19 has soothed human seismic activity on Earth, international study suggests

Seismic Silence

Quiet during COVID-19 has soothed human seismic activity on Earth, international study suggests

Jul 24, 2020
Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020