tech2 News Staff

Ahead of the Realme 6i launch event today, Realme has announced that the Realme 6i and all other upcoming smartphones by the company will not feature any of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government earlier this month.

Realme says that it is following the directive by the Indian government and all its smartphone that will release from now on will not have any pre-installed app from the banned apps list.

Additionally, for the existing smartphones, Realme says that it will be rolling out an OTA update by early August to remove the 'Clean up Storage' feature, which was one of the system features by the company that came under scrutiny for its security.

Realme shared this announcement in a post on Twitter.

In line with the GoI directive, the #realme6i and all new upcoming models won't feature any of the banned Apps, and we are releasing an OTA update to all existing devices by early August for removal of certain concerned features. We Care! pic.twitter.com/AREV04S5gX — realme (@realmemobiles) July 23, 2020

Realme says it has "never shared user data with any entity, Realme always complies with the rules and regulations of the jurisdictions where it operates in..."

Earlier this month, the Indian government announced ban on 59 Chinese apps, which included TikTok, Shein, ShareIt, Mi Community, among others, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.