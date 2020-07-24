Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 6i to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Here's how you can watch the livestream

Realme 6i is part of the Realme 6 series, which already includes Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.


tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2020 10:30:42 IST

Last week, Realme launched the Realme C11 smartphone and a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30 W charging in India. Almost a week later, today, Realme is hosting another virtual launch event, where it will be unveiling the Realme 6i smartphone in India.

Realme 6i is part of the Realme 6 series, which already includes Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 6i to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: Heres how you can watch the livestream

Realme 6i

Realme 6i launch: How to watch it live?

Realme is scheduled to kick off the event at 12.30 pm IST. Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its official Youtube pageThe webcast link is also embedded below:

Realme 6i: What to expect?

Realme 6i will be a mid-range smartphone. As already confirmed by the company, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. We also know that the Realme 6i will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

Additionally, looking at the specifications of Realme 6i launched in Myanmar in March, as reported GizChinathe smartphone can be expected to come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The Realme 6i is also expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i will likely feature a 16 MP selfie camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 6i

Realme 6i powered by Helio G90T chipset will be launched in India on 24 July

Jul 21, 2020
Realme 6i powered by Helio G90T chipset will be launched in India on 24 July
Realme CEO hints that the company may launch 121W fast charger technology soon

Realme Fast Charger

Realme CEO hints that the company may launch 121W fast charger technology soon

Jul 14, 2020
Realme C11 to debut in India at 1 pm today: Here's how to catch the live updates

Realme C11

Realme C11 to debut in India at 1 pm today: Here's how to catch the live updates

Jul 14, 2020
Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Here's what to expect from the smartphone

Realme C11

Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Here's what to expect from the smartphone

Jul 09, 2020
Realme C11 launch highlights: Realme C11 launched at Rs 7,499, 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W charging announced at Rs 1,999

Realme

Realme C11 launch highlights: Realme C11 launched at Rs 7,499, 10,000 mAh power bank with 30W charging announced at Rs 1,999

Jul 14, 2020
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Jul 21, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020