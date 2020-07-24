tech2 News Staff

Last week, Realme launched the Realme C11 smartphone and a 10,000 mAh power bank with 30 W charging in India. Almost a week later, today, Realme is hosting another virtual launch event, where it will be unveiling the Realme 6i smartphone in India.

Realme 6i is part of the Realme 6 series, which already includes Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme 6i launch: How to watch it live?

Realme is scheduled to kick off the event at 12.30 pm IST. Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its official Youtube page. The webcast link is also embedded below:

Realme 6i: What to expect?

Realme 6i will be a mid-range smartphone. As already confirmed by the company, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. We also know that the Realme 6i will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

Additionally, looking at the specifications of Realme 6i launched in Myanmar in March, as reported GizChina, the smartphone can be expected to come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The Realme 6i is also expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i will likely feature a 16 MP selfie camera.