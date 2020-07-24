Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Second time this month, Realme is hosting a virtual launch event in India, where it will unveil the Realme 6i smartphone. The smartphone is part of the Realme 6 series, which includes the Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review).

As already confirmed by Realme, the Realme 6i will be priced under Rs 15,000. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. We also know that the Realme 6i will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

The Realme 6i launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST today, 24 July. Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its official Youtube page. Here's how you can watch the event live.

Realme 6i: Expected specifications

Besides what we already know, looking at the specifications of Realme 6i launched in Myanmar in March, as reported by GizChina, the smartphone can be expected to come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The Realme 6i is also expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i will likely feature a 16 MP selfie camera.