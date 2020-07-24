Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
Realme 6i Launch Event LIVE Updates: Realme 6i to be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T SoC, 4,300 mAh battery

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2020 11:35:17 IST

The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    New day, new smartphone launch!

    Second time this month, Realme is hosting a virtual launch event. Today, the company is scheduled to unveil the Realme 6i in India. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event:

Second time this month, Realme is hosting a virtual launch event in India, where it will unveil the Realme 6i smartphone. The smartphone is part of the Realme 6 series, which includes the Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review)

As already confirmed by Realme, the Realme 6i will be priced under Rs 15,000. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. We also know that the Realme 6i will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

The Realme 6i launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm IST today, 24 July. Realme will be live streaming the launch event on its official Youtube page. Here's how you can watch the event live.

Realme 6i Launch Event LIVE Updates: Realme 6i to be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T SoC, 4,300 mAh battery

Realme 6i. Image: Realme Europe

Realme 6i: Expected specifications

Besides what we already know, looking at the specifications of Realme 6i launched in Myanmar in March, as reported by GizChinathe smartphone can be expected to come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The Realme 6i is also expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i will likely feature a 16 MP selfie camera.



