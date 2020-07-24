12:56 (IST)
Short and sweet! That's a wrap folks 👋
tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2020 13:14:41 IST
The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
highlights
12:56 (IST)
12:49 (IST)
Realme 6i pricing: 4 GB + 64 GB - Rs 12,999 6 GB + 64 GB - Rs 14,999 The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 31 July, 12 pm, on Flipkart and Realme.com.
12:46 (IST)
The Realme 6i allow using two SIMs and a microSD card simultaneously
12:45 (IST)
Realme 6i will be available in two RAM and storage options: 4 GB + 64 GB 6 GB + 64 GB
12:44 (IST)
Realme 6i features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
12:43 (IST)
Realme 6i is fueled by a 4,300 mAh battery with a 30 W fast charger
12:42 (IST)
Realme 6i is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T Chipset
12:40 (IST)
Realme 6i sports a 48 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back
12:39 (IST)
Realme 6i features a 16 MP punch-hole camera for selfies
12:39 (IST)
Realme 6i features 6.5-inch LCD FHD+ display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate
12:35 (IST)
Realme 6i comes in two colour variants – black and white.
12:34 (IST)
The "classic Realme series" is used by over 10 million India: Nidhi Bhatia
12:33 (IST)
About 60 percent of Realme smartphones' supplies are made and purchased in India: Realme product manager, Nidhi Bhati
12:11 (IST)
Realme 6i: Expected specifications Besides what we already know, looking at the specifications of Realme 6i launched in Myanmar in March, the smartphone can be expected to come with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The Realme 6i is also expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2 MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the Realme 6i will likely feature a 16 MP selfie camera.
12:00 (IST)
Realme 6i: What do we know about the smartphone so far? As already confirmed by Realme, the Realme 6i will be priced under Rs 15,000. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. We also know that the Realme 6i will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.
11:52 (IST)
As per the directive by the Government of India, Realme 6i and the upcoming smartphones by the company will not feature any of the 59 Chinese app that were banned .
11:49 (IST)
Realme 6i The Realme 6i will be the third smartphone in the Realme 6 series, which already includes Realme 6 (Review) and Realme 6 Pro (Review) .
11:36 (IST)
New day, new smartphone launch! Second time this month, Realme is hosting a virtual launch event. Today, the company is scheduled to unveil the Realme 6i in India. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event:
12:41 (IST)
Realme 6i camera modes and features:
12:30 (IST)
The webstream is now live...
