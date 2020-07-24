12:00 (IST)

Realme 6i: What do we know about the smartphone so far?

As already confirmed by Realme, the Realme 6i will be priced under Rs 15,000. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio G90T chipset, it will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate. We also know that the Realme 6i will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.