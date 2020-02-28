tech2 News Staff

Realme will launch its Realme 6 series along with a Realme fitness band on 5 March in India. The smartphone series will include Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The company has given out some details about the phone via its microsite.

As per the official microsite, both the smartphones will have a quad-camera setup at the back that will include a 64 MP primary camera, ultra-wide camera, telephoto camera and an ultra macro camera. In addition to this, it also suggests that one phone will have a single punch hole camera at the front whereas one will have a dual punch hole camera placed at the top right corner.

In terms of battery, both the smartphones will support 30 W flash charging that will charge from 0 to 40 percent in 15 minutes. The teaser also confirmed that the smartphones will support a 90-Hz refresh rate.

Realme 6 Pro was also spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, where it scored 512 in a single-core test and 1,676 in the multi-core test. The smartphone appeared with model number RMX2061 and the listing suggests that it might offer 8 GB RAM and is likely to run on Android 10. It is expected that the smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset.

