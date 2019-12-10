Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 5s is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website at Rs 9,999

The 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration of the Realme 5s is priced at Rs 10,999.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 09:23:51 IST

The Realme 5s was announced in India on 20 November and it will be going on sale for the first time today. Starting at a price of Rs 9,999, it is an upgraded version of the Realme 5. The key highlights include a 48 MP primary camera in a quad rear-camera array and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5s is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website at Rs 9,999

Realme 5s. Image: tech/Abhijit Dey

Realme 5s pricing

The phone comes in two configurations. It will be available in a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model priced at Rs 9,999 and a 4 GB RAM + 128 GB model priced at Rs 10,999. Both models have three colour variants including Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red.

The Realme 5s is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset and offers 4 GB RAM. In terms of OS, it runs on Android 9 Pie operating system.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP wide-angle camera, a 2 MP portrait camera and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Black Friday sale

Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Nov 29, 2019
Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more
Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Realme

Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Dec 06, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019