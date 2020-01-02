tech2 News Staff

Realme has officially announced that Realme 5i will make its debut in Vietnam on 6 January. A poster was shared on the Vietnam Facebook page that revealed the information. This smartphone will be a part of the company's 5 series that already includes Realme 5 (First impressions), Realme 5 Pro (Review) and Realme 5S.

To recall, Realme 5S was launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Realme 5i has been spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, that has revealed several specifications of the phone including processor, RAM and more. The smartphone appeared with model number RMX2030.

The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset, accompanied with 4 GB RAM. It is likely to run on ColorOS 6. On Geekbench 4, Realme 5i managed to get 1,543 in a single-core test and 5,602 in the multi-core test. On Geekbench 5, it scored 314 and 1,389 in single and multi-core test respectively.

Realme 5i was also listed on a Vietnamese retailer's website, FPTShop. In the camera department, it revealed that the smartphone might sport an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the listing reveals that the back quad-camera setup might include 12 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP and a 2 MP sensor.

Images spotted in this listing suggest that Realme 5i might arrive in green and blue colour options. Just like Realme 5s, Realme 5i might not come with crystal design at the back.

The listing further suggests that the smartphone might be priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx Rs 13,000). It might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The handset is expected to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

