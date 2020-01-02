Thursday, January 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench, suggets Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4 GB RAM, more

Realme 5i is expected to be launched in Vietnam on 6 January at VND 4,290,000 (approx Rs 13,000).


tech2 News StaffJan 02, 2020 14:22:13 IST

Realme has officially announced that Realme 5i will make its debut in Vietnam on 6 January. A poster was shared on the Vietnam Facebook page that revealed the information. This smartphone will be a part of the company's 5 series that already includes Realme 5 (First impressions), Realme 5 Pro (Review) and Realme 5S.

To recall, Realme 5S was launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Realme 5i has been spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, that has revealed several specifications of the phone including processor, RAM and more. The smartphone appeared with model number RMX2030.

Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench, suggets Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4 GB RAM, more

Realme 5s. Image: tech/Abhijit Dey

The listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset, accompanied with 4 GB RAM. It is likely to run on ColorOS 6. On Geekbench 4, Realme 5i managed to get 1,543 in a single-core test and 5,602 in the multi-core test. On Geekbench 5, it scored 314 and 1,389 in single and multi-core test respectively.

(Also read: Like Xiaomi, Realme phones are now spammed with ads, but they can be disabled)

Realme 5i was also listed on a Vietnamese retailer's website, FPTShop. In the camera department, it revealed that the smartphone might sport an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the listing reveals that the back quad-camera setup might include 12 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP and a 2 MP sensor.

Realme 5i. Image: FPTShop

Realme 5i. Image: FPTShop

Images spotted in this listing suggest that Realme 5i might arrive in green and blue colour options. Just like Realme 5s, Realme 5i might not come with crystal design at the back.

The listing further suggests that the smartphone might be priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx Rs 13,000). It might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The handset is expected to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of  720 x 1600 pixels.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme X2

Realme X2 to go on sale for the first time at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 16,999

Dec 20, 2019
Realme X2 to go on sale for the first time at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 16,999
Realme Buds Air to go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 3,999

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air to go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 3,999

Dec 23, 2019
Realme Winter Sale: Best deals on Realme X, Realme C2, Realme 3i and more

Realme Winter Sale

Realme Winter Sale: Best deals on Realme X, Realme C2, Realme 3i and more

Dec 23, 2019
Realme fitness band to arrive in India in the first half of 2020, confirms India head

Realme

Realme fitness band to arrive in India in the first half of 2020, confirms India head

Dec 26, 2019
Realme X50 leak suggests 64 MP quad camera setup, 4,500 mAh battery, more

Realme X50

Realme X50 leak suggests 64 MP quad camera setup, 4,500 mAh battery, more

Dec 30, 2019
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on its first sale at 8.55 pm today, priced Rs 34,999

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on its first sale at 8.55 pm today, priced Rs 34,999

Dec 24, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019