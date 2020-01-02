Thursday, January 02, 2020Back to
Like Xiaomi, Realme phones are now spammed with ads, but they can be disabled

Realme has confirmed that in ColorOS 6 and the future updates users will now see "commercial content recommendation".


tech2 News StaffJan 02, 2020 13:38:15 IST

Xiaomi devices are famous for a lot of their features like design, decent cameras, gaming capabilities, and all of it at an affordable price. However, it's also infamous for one of its features and that is its ad-ridden MIUI. Many users hold back from buying a Xiaomi device merely because of the ads being a part of its interface. Realme is currently one of Xiaomi's biggest competitors, and it has been doing exceedingly well in being head-on with the company's offerings, especially with its neat and clean UI. However, Realme has chosen to lose the one strength it has over Xiaomi devices.

Realme has officially announced that in ColorOS 6 and the future updates users will now see "commercial content recommendation", which is just a fancier term for advertisements. The content recommendation will "promote apps and commercial links."

Realme smartphone

While Realme has said that it is still rolling out the "commercial content recommendation" on phones running ColorOS 6, many users have already started to notice them on their phones.

These ads will appear in the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page after installing new apps.

What's probably the silver lining is that, per Realme, users will have the option to disable the ads by heading to Additional Settings> Get Recommendations, here toggle off the options which says "Receive app and content recommendations in system apps...".

Image: Realme

Image: Realme

Notably, the ads will be turned on by default. You will have to manually follow the steps above to disable them.

Realme says that the ad system will "ensure protection of your privacy and compliance with relevant laws and regulations".

We have also reached to Realme to understand why the company has chosen ads in its OS, when it's already an infamous feature in MIUI? Also, considering there is an option to opt-out of the ads, will advantages be offered to users who do let the ads run on their devices? Realme is yet to respond to the questions. Keep watching this space to learn about any development to this story.

