Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Realme 5 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 9,999

Realme 5 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 09:56:01 IST

Along with the Realme 5 Pro (Review), the Realme 5 was launched last month in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The company has recently announced that Realme 5 will now go on sale every Tuesday at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and the company website starting today.

Realme 5 pricing, sale offers

The Realme 5 retails at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the the 4 GB + 64 GB variant. The higher storage variant – 4 GB RAM + 128 GB – will cost you Rs 11,999.

(Also Read: Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB RAM make these very competitive)

Realme 5 is available in two colour variants — Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Image: Realme

It is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

Realme 5 specification and features

The Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. In terms of storage, the Realme 5 maxes out at 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and starts from 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.

It also features a quad-camera setup but without the 48 MP sensor seen in the Realme 5 Pro and instead has a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors, both of which have 2 MP resolutions

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a huge 5,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options for the device include a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/n and a micro-USB slot.

