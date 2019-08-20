Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

After launching the Realme X in India, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now preparing to launch its upcoming Realme 5 series of smartphones. It consists of two smartphones including the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The Realme 5 line-up will feature a quad-camera setup where the Realme 5 Pro sports a 48 MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. No other details have been officially announced by the company.

As per leaks, the Realme 5 Pro could be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or 712 SoC, with 8 GB of RAM. It's rumoured to come equipped with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint reader. The other camera sensors on the Realme 5 Pro include a wide-angle lens, super-macro lens and one for portrait shots. While the Realme 5 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display running on a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It could arrive in two RAM and storage configurations of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.