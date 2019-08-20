Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
Realme 5 series launch India LIVE updates: Realme 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 13:03:41 IST

The Realme 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 whereas the Realme 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 665 Soc.

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Realme 5 prices

    3 GB + 32 GB: Rs 9,999
    4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 10,999
    4 GB + 128 GB: Rs 11,999

    Sale starts from 27 August.

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Realme 5 Pro prices

    4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 13,999
    6 GB + 64 GB: Rs 14,999
    8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 16,999

    Sale starts on 4 September.

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Comparison of the Realme 5 Pro with the Samsung A50 and Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Realme accessories

    Realme is launching accessories including the Realme Iconic case, Realme Buds 2, and the Realme Tote Bag.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box

    The Realme 5 series will be coming with ColorOS 6 with a redesigned lock screen, home screen, and notification UI. It has more privacy controls, hotspot management, and Google AR Core support.

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

    The Realme 5 is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 665.

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Realme 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Realme 5 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery

    It claims to give a screen on standby time of about 31 hours.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Realme 5 quad-camera system

    The primary camera sensor has a 12 MP AI camera lens and it also has an ultra-wide, ultra-macro and portrait lenses.

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Next up is the Realme 5

    It follows the same design of the Realme 5 Pro and it comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    The Realme 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Front camera on the Realme 5 Pro

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Realme 5 Pro quad-camera setup

    The first camera sensor is an ultra-wide angle lens with a view of 119 degrees. The primary sensor is the Sony IMX586 with a 48 MP shooter. Below the primary sensor is the portrait sensor whereas the fourth lens is an ultra macro shooter.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    First up is the Realme 5 Pro

    The Realme 5 Pro has a new holographic effect on the rear panel. 

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Realme is the 4th largest smartphone brand in India

  • 12:34 (IST)

    10 million active users

    Realme says it now has over 10 million active users.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Realme 5 launch event live!

    Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India is on stage.

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Realme 5 line-up leaked specs

    While the specifications of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro aren't official, there have been a few leaks suggesting the devices running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and 712 SoCs. 

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Realme 5 livestream

    You can watch the launch event of the Realme 5 devices live on its official YouTube channel here.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Realme 5 series launch day

    Realme will be announcing the Realme 5 line-up of devices including the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro today. Stay tuned for live updates.

After launching the Realme X in India, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is now preparing to launch its upcoming Realme 5 series of smartphones. It consists of two smartphones including the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. The Realme 5 line-up will feature a quad-camera setup where the Realme 5 Pro sports a 48 MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. No other details have been officially announced by the company.

Realme 5 Pro launch.

As per leaks, the Realme 5 Pro could be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or 712 SoC, with 8 GB of RAM. It's rumoured to come equipped with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint reader. The other camera sensors on the Realme 5 Pro include a wide-angle lens, super-macro lens and one for portrait shots. While the Realme 5 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display running on a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It could arrive in two RAM and storage configurations of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.



