Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 5 Pro to go on its first sale tomorrow, pricing starts at Rs 13,999

Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 16:06:14 IST

Realme recently launched Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India. Realme 5 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for its base variant and went on its first sale on 27 August. Now, Realme 5 Pro is set to go on its first sale tomorrow (4 September) exclusively on Flipkart at 12.00 pm.

Realme 5 Pro pricing, sale offers

Realme 5 Pro is available in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 14,999, and an 8 GB + 128 GB version priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

As for the sale offers, Flipkart will be giving a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Realme 5 Pro to go on its first sale tomorrow, pricing starts at Rs 13,999

Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions.

(Also read: Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB RAM make these very competitive)

The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme Q

Chinese Realme Q variant is a rebranded Realme 5 Pro, leaks suggest

Aug 30, 2019
Chinese Realme Q variant is a rebranded Realme 5 Pro, leaks suggest
Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB RAM make these very competitive

Realme 5

Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB RAM make these very competitive

Aug 20, 2019
Realme 5 and 5 Pro to be announced today: Here's what you need to know

Realme 5

Realme 5 and 5 Pro to be announced today: Here's what you need to know

Aug 20, 2019
Realme 5 and 5 Pro announced with quad-camera setup starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively

Realme 5

Realme 5 and 5 Pro announced with quad-camera setup starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively

Aug 20, 2019
Realme 5 series launch India LIVE Highlights: Realme 5 series starts from Rs 9,999

Realme 5

Realme 5 series launch India LIVE Highlights: Realme 5 series starts from Rs 9,999

Aug 20, 2019
Realme 5 with 48 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm

Realme 5

Realme 5 with 48 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm

Aug 27, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019