tech2 News Staff

Realme recently launched Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India. Realme 5 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for its base variant and went on its first sale on 27 August. Now, Realme 5 Pro is set to go on its first sale tomorrow (4 September) exclusively on Flipkart at 12.00 pm.

Realme 5 Pro pricing, sale offers

Realme 5 Pro is available in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 14,999, and an 8 GB + 128 GB version priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available in two colour variants — Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue.

As for the sale offers, Flipkart will be giving a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions.

The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

