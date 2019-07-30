tech2 News Staff

After its first-ever sale last week, Realme 3i will be available for purchase for the second time today. The smartphone will be up for sale starting 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's own website. Ahead of the sale, here is all you need to know about the smartphone's pricing, the offers you can avail on its purchase, and its specifications and features:

Realme 3i: Price and launch offers

Realme 3i was launched in two storage and RAM variants. The one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999 and the top variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. Realme 3i comes in three colour variants — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

As for offers, you can avail no-cost EMI and 5 percent discount on purchase if you buy the smartphone via Flipkart using an Axis Bank debit or credit card. There are also Reliance Jio benefits that you can avail, worth up to Rs 5,300, and MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500. The Jio and MobiKwik benefits are only applicable on the device's purchase from Realme's website.

Realme 3i: Specifications and key features

Realme 3i sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera. As for the front camera, it comes with a 13 MP sensor.

In terms of performance, Realme 3i comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It is packed with a 4, 230 mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.