Realme 3i to go on its first sale today at 12 pm: Price, launch offers, specs

Realme 3i comes in three colour variants — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 08:22:04 IST

Earlier this month, Realme announced two new smartphones in India — the Realme X and Realme 3i. While Realme X will go on sale starting tomorrow, that is 24 July, the Realme 3i will be available to purchase for the first time today on Flipkart and Realme's own website. The sale will kick off at 12 pm.

Realme 3i. Image: tech2

Realme 3i: Price and launch offers

Realme 3i was launched in two storage and RAM variants. The one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999 and the top variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. Realme 3i comes in three colour variants — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

As for launch offers, you can avail no-cost EMI and 5 percent discount on purchase if you buy the smartphone via Flipkart using an Axis Bank debit or credit card. There are also Reliance Jio benefits that you can avail, worth up to Rs 5,300, and MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500. The Jio and MobiKwik benefits are only applicable on the device's purchase from Realme's website.

Realme 3i: Specifications and key features

Realme 3i sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,520 x  720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera. As for the front camera, it comes with a 13 MP sensor.

In terms of performance, Realme 3i comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It is packed with a 4, 230 mAh battery.

