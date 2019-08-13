tech2 News Staff

Realme 3i was recently launched in India alongside the company's flagship Realme X.

Realme 3i has a starting price of Rs 7,999 in India. This Realme budget-friendly smartphone packs with 4,230 mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Realme 3i pricing and sale offers

It will go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and the company website. Realme 3i is priced at Rs 7,999 for 3 GB + 32 GB variant and the top variant – 4 GB + 64 GB – is priced at Rs 9,999.

Realme 3i is available in three colour variants — Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red.

As for the sale offers, Via MobiKwik, Realme website is offering a 10 percent 'super cash' discount and 'Jio Benefit' worth Rs 5,300. On the other hand, Flipkart is giving five percent cashback on purchases made via a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of a TV with this smartphone.

Realme 3i specifications

The Realme 3i sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera. As for the front camera, it comes with a 13 MP sensor.

In terms of performance, Realme 3i comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It packs in a 4,230 mAh battery.

