Realme 3 Pro will support fast charging tech, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

Realme 3 Pro is scheduled to be unveiled at an event in New Delhi on 22 April.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 11:20:20 IST

Realme is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi on 22 April, where it will be launching its new Pro-series device — the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

In the lay up to the event, Realme and in some instances, the CEO Madhav Sheth, have been teasing different aspects of the phone on Twitter. The latest is Sheth teasing fast charging support on the smartphone.

In his tweet, the Realme CEO reveals that the Realme 3 Pro will offer up to 5 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging. Reports suggest that this could mean that the device will come with Oppo's Super VOOC charge 3.0 technology.

Even yesterday, Realme teased the upcoming phone's video taking capabilities. Realme says the phone will support super slo-mo video recording feature. Now Realme didn't mention any fps figure but we can assume that the device should have at least 480 fps or at the most 960 fps video recording capabilities.

In a separate teaser Realme also confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will have what appears to be a burst capture feature which the company is calling 'Speed Shot'. This mode will let you take multiple shots and let you decide the best picture.

The Realme 3 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench and the listing suggests that the Realme 3 Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0. The same model has also been detailed on the Bluetooth SIG website, which reveals a few more details about the phone.

As per the SIG listing, the phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960 mAh battery unit.

From earlier reports, we also know that the Realme 3 Pro will likely sport a 16 MP selfie camera, while, the main camera is believed to be a dual camera setup, one of which is a 48 MP snapper along with a secondary depth sensor.

