Realme is finally taking the wraps off its much-awaited camera-focussed budget smartphone — the Realme 3 Pro.

The phone which is being launched in India to take the Redmi Note 7 Pro down in the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Since the camera is what Realme will be focussing on the most today, the company could help but tease certain camera features in the run-up to the launch event.

As per a teaser posted earlier by Realme, the phone will be supporting super slo-mo video recording feature. Now Realme didn't mention any fps figure but we can assume that the device should have at least 480 fps or at the most 960 fps video recording capabilities.

We're also expected to see something that Realme's calling a Super HD mode which will likely be similar to the 48 MP Pro mode on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.