Both the Realme C2 and the Realme 3 Pro will be available only on Flipkart
The Realme 3 Pro will start at Rs 13,999 and will be sold in two RAM variants — 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage (priced at Rs 16,999).
First sale for the Realme 3 Pro will be on 29 April. HDFC debit and credit card users will get a flat Rs 1,000 off.
The Realme 3 Pro also takes on the Samsung Galaxy M30 we reviewed recently
Here's what we thought about the phone. Does it offer more value than the Realme 3 Pro?
The Realme 3 Pro takes the Redmi Note 7 Pro head on!
Here's where you can read our in-depth review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro complete with image samples, benchmark scores and more.
Here's all you need to know about the Realme C2 and the Realme 3 Pro!
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/realme-3-pro-realme-c2-launched-pricing-starts-at-rs-5999-rs-13999-respectively-6492571.html
Here's a low-down on all you need to know about the Realme 3 Pro - Specs, variants, pricing, colours!
The #realme3Pro will be available in Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey in two variants:— realme (@realmemobiles) April 22, 2019
⚡4GB+64GB, ₹13,999
⚡6GB+128GB, ₹16,999
First sale starts at 12 noon, 29th Apr. on @Flipkart and https://t.co/reDVoADq2B. pic.twitter.com/hKxQAW0wuP
Realme 3 Pro VS Samsung M30 VS Redmi Note 7 Pro
The Realme 3 Pro supports 4K video and 960 fps super slow motion
The #realme3Pro supports 4K video recording and has a built-in EIS anti-shake function to give you smooth and natural videos. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/5z9A8yEf0Z— realme (@realmemobiles) April 22, 2019
The Cameras on the Realme 3 Pro
*The Realme 3 Pro features a dual camera setup with a f/1.7 16 MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor and a 5 MP f/2.4 secondary sensor.
*Features enhanced chrome boost for more vivid colours (not everyone likes this Realme. Just saying)
*There's also an Ultra-HD mode which lets users shoot 64 MP images, pitting it right against the Redmi 7 Pro's 48 MP RAW image mode.
*There's also Speed Shot for a built-in Burst Mode
*Wait! That's not it! There's also support for 960 fps slow-motion video. Something the Redmi Note 7 Pro does not offer.
*The rear camera also lets you shoot video at 4K 30 fps.
*On the front there's a 25 MP f/2.0 selfie shooter with Realme usual set of software-enhancemements.
25 MP Selfie Camera
Check out the camera samples!
How is the camera on #realme3Pro? See for yourself. #SpeedAwakens #shotonrealme pic.twitter.com/MfZH6h0OSh— realme (@realmemobiles) April 22, 2019
The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16 MP+5 MP dual rear camera featuring Sony's IMX519 sensor
What about the battery?
*The Realme 3 Pro features a large 4,045 mAh battery which is even larger than that on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
*But the highlight isn't the capacity but the inclusion of Oppo's VOOC 3.0 compatibility.
*Realme's also throwing in a 20W fast-charging adapter in the box — something we didn't see Xiaomi do with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
*Realme says that the VOOC 3.0 charger in the box will charge the phone's 4,045 mAh battery unit in just 80 minutes.
*In just 10 minutes of charge, Realme claims one can play 3.5 rounds of PUBG Mobile
Also, it will support the VOOC 3.0 fast charging
The massive 4045mAh battery on #realme3Pro lets you enjoy PUBG for 7 hours non-stop! Yes, you heard it right. :)#SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/grpYCL1aut— realme (@realmemobiles) April 22, 2019
The Realme 3 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset
The SD 710 comes paired with an Adreno 616 GPU and is clocked up to 2.2 GHz in the Realme 3 Pro. (We've seen the same chipset on the Nokia 8.1)
Realme is also introducing two new software optimisations for gamers — TouchBoost 2.0 for better touch sensitivity and FrameBoost for more stable frame rates while playing games like PUBG Mobile.
Realme claims that the Realme 3 Pro can easily run games like PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9.
The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC
. @Qualcomm #Snapdragon710 on the @realmemobiles 3 Pro. pic.twitter.com/zwk4LFMM5W— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 22, 2019
Realme Prodouct Manager Nidhi Bhatia takes the stage to talk about the elephant in the room — the Realme 3 Pro
The Realme 3 Pro will be offered in three colours — Blue, Grey and Black.
The phone will feature a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Realme 3 Pro comes in 3 colour options
The #realme3Pro comes in 3 unique colour options: Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey. pic.twitter.com/nxQMbS0S3D— realme (@realmemobiles) April 22, 2019
Competition, Price and first sale date for the Realme C2?
The Realme C2 is being pitted against the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the upcoming Redmi 7.
Two variants:
2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage priced at Rs 5,999
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage priced at Rs 7,999
First Sale in 15 May at 12 noon
Realme C2 features and specs
The Realme C2 is now official! Here's what it features.
Design: Diamond-cut design
Display: 6.1-inch dewdrop HD+ display
Processor: 12 nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Battery: 4,000 mAh
Cameras: 13+2 MP dual camera
OS: ColorOS 6.0 with Android Pie
The Realme 3 Pro isn't the first phone launching today!
Say hello to the Realme C2 — a successor to last year's entry-level smartphone, the Realme C1.
Realme is soon going to open 20,000 outlets in 2019
We have retail presence in more than 35 cities and 4,000 outlets and by the end of 2019, realme products can be experienced in 150 cities and over 20,000 retail outlets. pic.twitter.com/oT8wIwUzdz— realme (@realmemobiles) April 22, 2019
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shares a few key pointers before we dive into the Realme 3 Pro
6 lakh units of the Realme sold within a month. Sheth reveals that the average rating of the phone on Flipkart has been around 4.5 stars.
The CEO also states that by the end of 2019, Realme will have close to 20,000 offline retail outlets in more than 150 cities across the country.
Advance Happy Birthday Realme!
Wow we've started on time! Realme you have our attention already!
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth takes the stage to welcome everyone to the event — fans, media personnel and students at Delhi University. Why's this event happening at Delhi University? Sheth clarifies that Realme makes phones for the youth, hence the choice of an educational institution.
Realme's trying to pull off a Xiaomi here!
Massive fan following for @realmemobiles #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/5EIMv24wuk— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 22, 2019
What do we know about the Realme 3 Pro so far?
From spottings on Geekbench to all the teasers shared on Twitter, we do have a fair idea of what the Realme 3 Pro will likely offer. The phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, a 48 MP primary camera sensor on the back and a battery with Super VOOC fast-charging support.
We're minutes from the start of the event
We are about to begin. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/p8LyWVOHZa— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 22, 2019
Wondering where and how to watch the event?
Here's how to watch the Realme 3 Pro launch live from the event stage in New Delhi
Hello and Welcome to the live blog for the Realme 3 Pro launch in India!
The launch event is expected to begin at 12:30 pm sharp but we do expect delays
