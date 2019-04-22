Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Prices start at Rs 13,999 for the entry-level variant with 4 GB RAM

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 14:02:32 IST

The Realme 3 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Realme is finally taking the wraps off its much-awaited camera-focussed budget smartphone — the Realme 3 Pro.

The phone which is being launched in India to take the Redmi Note 7 Pro down in the sub-Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Since the camera is what Realme will be focussing on the most today, the company could help but tease certain camera features in the run-up to the launch event.

As per a teaser posted earlier by Realme, the phone will be supporting super slo-mo video recording feature. Now Realme didn't mention any fps figure but we can assume that the device should have at least 480 fps or at the most 960 fps video recording capabilities.

Realme 3 Pro India launch LIVE: Prices start at Rs 13,999 for the entry-level variant with 4 GB RAM

The Realme 3 Pro. Image: Realme

We're also expected to see something that Realme's calling a Super HD mode which will likely be similar to the 48 MP Pro mode on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Both the Realme C2 and the Realme 3 Pro will be available only on Flipkart

    The Realme 3 Pro will start at Rs 13,999 and will be sold in two RAM variants — 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage (priced at Rs 16,999).

    First sale for the Realme 3 Pro will be on 29 April. HDFC debit and credit card users will get a flat Rs 1,000 off.

  • 13:58 (IST)

    The Realme 3 Pro also takes on the Samsung Galaxy M30 we reviewed recently

    Here's what we thought about the phone. Does it offer more value than the Realme 3 Pro?

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Here's a low-down on all you need to know about the Realme 3 Pro - Specs, variants, pricing, colours!

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Realme 3 Pro VS Samsung M30 VS Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • 13:14 (IST)

    The Realme 3 Pro supports 4K video and 960 fps super slow motion

  • 13:13 (IST)

    The Cameras on the Realme 3 Pro

    *The Realme 3 Pro features a dual camera setup with a f/1.7 16 MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor and a 5 MP f/2.4 secondary sensor.

    *Features enhanced chrome boost for more vivid colours (not everyone likes this Realme. Just saying)

    *There's also an Ultra-HD mode which lets users shoot 64 MP images, pitting it right against the Redmi 7 Pro's 48 MP RAW image mode.

    *There's also Speed Shot for a built-in Burst Mode

    *Wait! That's not it! There's also support for 960 fps slow-motion video. Something the Redmi Note 7 Pro does not offer.

    *The rear camera also lets you shoot video at 4K 30 fps.

    *On the front there's a 25 MP f/2.0 selfie shooter with Realme usual set of software-enhancemements.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    25 MP Selfie Camera 

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Check out the camera samples!

  • 13:07 (IST)

    The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16 MP+5 MP dual rear camera featuring Sony's IMX519 sensor

  • 13:05 (IST)

    What about the battery?

    *The Realme 3 Pro features a large 4,045 mAh battery which is even larger than that on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    *But the highlight isn't the capacity but the inclusion of Oppo's VOOC 3.0 compatibility.

    *Realme's also throwing in a 20W fast-charging adapter in the box — something we didn't see Xiaomi do with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    *Realme says that the VOOC 3.0 charger in the box will charge the phone's 4,045 mAh battery unit in just 80 minutes.

    *In just 10 minutes of charge, Realme claims one can play 3.5 rounds of PUBG Mobile

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Also, it will support the VOOC 3.0 fast charging 

  • 12:58 (IST)

    The Realme 3 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset

    The SD 710 comes paired with an Adreno 616 GPU and is clocked up to 2.2 GHz in the Realme 3 Pro. (We've seen the same chipset on the Nokia 8.1)

    Realme is also introducing two new software optimisations for gamers — TouchBoost 2.0 for better touch sensitivity and FrameBoost for more stable frame rates while playing games like PUBG Mobile.

    Realme claims that the Realme 3 Pro can easily run games like PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    The Realme 3 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Realme Prodouct Manager Nidhi Bhatia takes the stage to talk about the elephant in the room — the Realme 3 Pro

    The Realme 3 Pro will be offered in three colours — Blue, Grey and Black.
    The phone will feature a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Realme 3 Pro comes in 3 colour options

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Competition, Price and first sale date for the Realme C2?

    The Realme C2 is being pitted against the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the upcoming Redmi 7.

    Two variants: 
    2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage priced at Rs 5,999
    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage priced at Rs 7,999

    First Sale in 15 May at 12 noon

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Realme C2 features and specs

  • 12:45 (IST)

    The Realme C2 is now official! Here's what it features.

    Design: Diamond-cut design
    Display: 6.1-inch dewdrop HD+ display
    Processor: 12 nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
    Battery: 4,000 mAh
    Cameras: 13+2 MP dual camera
    OS: ColorOS 6.0 with Android Pie

  • 12:42 (IST)

    The Realme 3 Pro isn't the first phone launching today!

    Say hello to the Realme C2 — a successor to last year's entry-level smartphone, the Realme C1.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Realme is soon going to open 20,000 outlets in 2019

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shares a few key pointers before we dive into the Realme 3 Pro

    6 lakh units of the Realme sold within a month. Sheth reveals that the average rating of the phone on Flipkart has been around 4.5 stars.

    The CEO also states that by the end of 2019, Realme will have close to 20,000 offline retail outlets in more than 150 cities across the country.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Advance Happy Birthday Realme!

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Wow we've started on time! Realme you have our attention already!

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth takes the stage to welcome everyone to the event — fans, media personnel and students at Delhi University. Why's this event happening at Delhi University? Sheth clarifies that Realme makes phones for the youth, hence the choice of an educational institution.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Realme's trying to pull off a Xiaomi here!

  • 12:28 (IST)

    What do we know about the Realme 3 Pro so far?

    From spottings on Geekbench to all the teasers shared on Twitter, we do have a fair idea of what the Realme 3 Pro will likely offer. The phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, a 48 MP primary camera sensor on the back and a battery with Super VOOC fast-charging support.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    We're minutes from the start of the event

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Wondering where and how to watch the event?

    Here's how to watch the Realme 3 Pro launch live from the event stage in New Delhi

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the live blog for the Realme 3 Pro launch in India!

    The launch event is expected to begin at 12:30 pm sharp but we do expect delays

    • read more



