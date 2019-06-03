tech2 News Staff

Realme launched the Realme 3 Pro in April this year. As per the official tweet by Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, Realme 3 Pro (review) is now available for open sale "24x7" on Flipkart and the official Realme website.

The Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant. The device is available in three colour variants – Carbon Gray, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

Realme 3 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a V-shaped notch, that houses the front-facing camera. It comes with a fast Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU, coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB storage.

On the back, the phone sports a dual-tone colour with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. For rear optics, Realme has included a 16 MP Sony IMX 519 sensor, which is the same one you'll find in the OnePlus 6T (Review), along with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 25 MP sensor.

Realme has also introduced two new software optimisations for gamers — TouchBoost 2.0 for better touch sensitivity and FrameBoost for more stable frame rates while playing games like PUBG Mobile.

Realme runs on ColorOS 6.0 UI which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It packs a 4,045 mAh battery, a 20 W charging adapter and support for Oppo's VOOC 3.0 fast-charging capabilities.

