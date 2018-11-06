Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 November, 2018 15:16 IST

Realme 3 and 3 Pro could most likely have Oppo's VOOC fast charging feature

The Realme 3 series is expected to sport a waterdrop-notch as the Realme 2 Pro.

The Realme brand of smartphones is quickly gaining recognition in the Indian smartphone market space as one of Xiaomi's biggest rivals. Riding on the success of the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro, it appears as though the third phone in the Realme lineup is going to come out soon.

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Reports have indicated that there will be at least one new feature for this upcoming smartphone that will definitely excite prospective buyers.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has said two or more Realme smartphones are coming to the country by March. Although we are not sure if the new smartphones will be powered by recently announced Helio P70 chipset, Madhav's answer to one Twitter user has more-or-less confirmed that next-gen Realme phones will come with Oppo's proprietary VOOC charging feature.

Twitter user Lakshman Kumar asked the question "Can we expect VOOC changing in upcoming phones?" to which Sheth replies "Why not".

SuperVOOC charging was introduced in the Oppo Find X smartphone and is an alternative to fast charging methods such as OnePlus' Dash Charging feature. VOOC was also present on the Oppo F9 Pro and in my review of the device, I did a small comparison between the OnePlus 6 and the Oppo F9 Pro by charging both phones from 25 percent to 75 percent while on airplane mode. The F9 Pro and OnePlus 6 charged from 25 to 75 percent in 29 and 28 minutes respectively, which is quite good.

Not much is known in the way of internals but the Realme 3 series is expected to sport a waterdrop-notch as the Realme 2 Pro and as there is also the possibility of metal-glass sandwich design.

